Drivers will have two lap times deleted for going wide at Parabolica

  • Published on 07 Sep 2019 10:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

The FIA have warned drivers that they will have two lap times deleted if they go beyond the track limits on the outside of Parabolica, 

During practice, drivers have been seen to go wide on the exit of the corner so that they can gain an advantage starting the next lap. This is because the run off area on the exit is asphalt, which means that there is no punishment to straying off the circuit. 

The reason that drivers will have two lap times deleted is that there is not much of a benefit from the last corner to the start/finish line, but the real benefit is the run that they get along the straight going into the next lap.

The race director Michael Masi has been forced to clarify the steward's position on the move to prevent any surprises going into qualifying on Saturday.

“A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track (all four wheels over the white track edge line) on the outside of turn 11 [Parabolica] will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards,” Masi explained.

In the past, lap times were only deleted in qualifying, but Masi changed this to include practice sessions last time out in Spa.

He said the change was “to make it consistent for the whole weekend rather than saying it was for qualifying or whatever only. Start from [first practice].”


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

