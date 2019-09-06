Rosberg has 'never been credible' - Verstappen

Max Verstappen has defended himself against remarks made by Nico Rosberg in his post-race debrief, uploaded after every race to his YouTube channel.

The 2016 world champion has claimed that Verstappen has gone back 'to his old self' after crashing at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

“Verstappen was back to his old self a little bit. Just too aggressive, really too aggressive. I don’t understand how he just stays flat out even with the car broken.

“He has balls of steel but that didn’t make an awful lot of sense.”

These comments come after Verstappen attempted to go up the inside of Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner, but there was not enough space and the pair collided. This incident put the Dutchman out of the race and severely hampered the performance of Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo.

When asked about these comments, Verstappen replied: "I don't really care what he says in his podcast. I think he's becoming the new Jacques Villeneuve - who has actually become less bad now. Nico is the new one. I guess he just want to attract viewers/listeners.

"He called me a narcist earlier this year, I found that a bit extreme.

"Nico has never been credible, even as a driver. It's his problem. He has no appeal and can't get a job. I don't know what he wants, more viewers? Money? He should have kept driving to earn a lot more!"