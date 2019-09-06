Rosberg has 'never been credible' - Verstappen

Max Verstappen has defended himself against remarks made by Nico Rosberg in his post-race debrief, uploaded after every race to his YouTube channel.
The 2016 world champion has claimed that Verstappen has gone back 'to his old self' after crashing at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.
“Verstappen was back to his old self a little bit. Just too aggressive, really too aggressive. I don’t understand how he just stays flat out even with the car broken.
“He has balls of steel but that didn’t make an awful lot of sense.”
These comments come after Verstappen attempted to go up the inside of Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner, but there was not enough space and the pair collided. This incident put the Dutchman out of the race and severely hampered the performance of Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo.
When asked about these comments, Verstappen replied: "I don't really care what he says in his podcast. I think he's becoming the new Jacques Villeneuve - who has actually become less bad now. Nico is the new one. I guess he just want to attract viewers/listeners.
"He called me a narcist earlier this year, I found that a bit extreme.
"Nico has never been credible, even as a driver. It's his problem. He has no appeal and can't get a job. I don't know what he wants, more viewers? Money? He should have kept driving to earn a lot more!"
Kean
Posts: 564
I can see Verstappens point. What is Rosberg doing? Why make an effort to be an annoying "pundit"?
Dert38
Posts: 70
Versty done a shitty move Nico never done, that's the point.
f1dave
Posts: 669
"I think he's becoming the new Jacques Villeneuve"
Well said !
Dert38
Posts: 70
I disagree
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,872
Ridiculous. Rosberg is the opposite. The only similarity is that they both express opinions publicly. But Rosberg is not inflammatory at all. Just today I read about how Jaques was indirectly criticizing young drivers who crashed in Spa for being trained on simulators and not having a real sense of danger.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,008
People need controversial comments to be attracted. Nico perhaps seeking a full-time expert role, and his channel is his resume for it. That being said, Max's driving was his stupidest of this season so far at Spa.
f1ski
Posts: 459
i said the same thing as a comment. i will condition that it happened after a bad start and i feel the honda start comments and turbo lag comments are indicative of the pressure he feels. Lets see how max does this weekend.
f1ski
Posts: 459
Rosberg has total credibility. He beat Lewis with the same equipment. I don't think anyone else can say that.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,872
#fact besides, Rosberg has almost always been a class act outside of the cockpit. I actually find his podcast very entertaining. I don't always agree, but I think only idiots and political hacks limit themselves to watching only content they agree with.