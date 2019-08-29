user icon
F1 reveals provisional 22-race 2020 calendar

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 10:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has released the draft calendar for the 2020 season, which confirms an unprecedented 22-race season.

As confirmed earlier this year, the season will kick off in Melbourne, which has a new five-year deal to host an F1 race.

The season will also conclude once more in Abu Dhabi, as it has done every year since 2014.

Two new races will feature on the schedule, with the Grand Prix of the Netherlands returning after a 35 year absence, while Vietnam will host its first ever race. 

The race through the streets of Hanoi will host the third round of the season on April 5th, while the Netherlands follows just two rounds later, at the start of May

Germany is not present on the calendar, losing its spot after it was secured on a one-year deal for the 2019 season.

Azerbaijan returns to a later slot in the year, while Mexico and the United States have swapped slots in comparison to their 2019 dates. 

The calendar now seeks approval from the World Motor Sport Council, while Italy has been listed as 'subject to contract'. 
 

Date Grand Prix Venue
15 March Australia Melbourne
22 March Bahrain Sakhir
5 April Vietnam Hanoi
19 April China Shanghai
3 May Netherlands Zandvoort
10 May Spain Barcelona
24 May Monaco Monaco
7 June Azerbaijan Baku
14 June Canada Montreal
28 June France Le Castellet
5 July Austria Spielberg
19 July Great Britain Silverstone
2 August Hungary Budapest
30 August Belgium Spa
6 September Italy* Monza
20 September Singapore Singapore
27 September Russia Sochi
11 October Japan Suzuka
25 October United States Austin
1 November Mexico Mexico City
15 November Brazil Sao Paulo
29 November  Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

* Subject to contract signature


