Spanish Grand Prix confirmed on 2020 calendar

  • Published on 27 Aug 2019 17:01
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Spanish Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for the 2020 season, officially confirming rumours that have been circulating for a number of weeks.

The Circuit de Catalunya's contract to host the race expired after the 2019 event, and there was major doubt over whether or not the race would be present on the 2020 schedule. 

However, a deal has now been set and the race will stay for another year, as the Catalan government worked on a deal that saw funding for the event remain. 

“We are pleased to confirm that the Spanish Grand Prix will be on the calendar of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship" said F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey

"The decision to continue to stage a round of the pinnacle of motor sport in Spain, a country with a great motor racing tradition, dating back to the start of the last century, is part of our strategy of maintaining Formula 1’s European roots, while also currently expanding the championship into new territories.

"The promoter’s willingness to be part of Formula 1 going into 2020 is proof of the sport’s ability to act as a catalyst for regions to hold world class events and also to have a positive impact on the area’s economy.

"In the coming months, we will continue our discussions to see if we can further extend this advantageous relationship.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank Quim Torra, the Catalan President for his vital support in these negotiations, in the hope of celebrating a fantastic fiftieth Spanish Grand Prix in 2020, the thirtieth to be held at one of the most technically demanding circuits on the World Championship calendar.”

It now means that there are 22 races confirmed on the 2020 schedule - a recording-breaking and unprecedented number, with the previous record being 21 events. 

Pre-season testing is also set to stay in Barcelona next season, as GPToday.net revealed earlier this month.

The Spanish Grand Prix has held a slot on the F1 race calendar every year since 1986, with the Circuit de Catalunya the host venue since 1991. 


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 154

    German grand prix needs to stay though.

    • + 0
    • Aug 27 2019 - 17:17
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    meh, not a fan of the race

    • + 0
    • Aug 27 2019 - 18:17
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    They didn't say when it is going to be held.

    • + 0
    • Aug 27 2019 - 20:32
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    It's a bit funny: I recall as late as last year that pretty few people where particularly excited for the German GP, but after this year, more people kinda see what I've always seen... Although I always had the nostalgia goggles on while seeing it. XD

    Mind, I'm glad it stays. Ain't my favourite race, but it has it's own identity, so I don't mind having it on board.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 20:12
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 154

      At the cost of a grand prix that at its worst is still better than Spanish Grand Prix? I have nothing against the place and history associated with it but there are better options in terms of tracks, I think.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 05:00
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Well, judging from my comment, I'm pretty sure you can see which track I'd prefer, but I still think the Spanish GP is ok enough to stay. It is by far not the worst GP on the calendar, so I think we'd weed those out first.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 06:00


