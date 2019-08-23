user icon
icon

link-icon
Jones 'disillusioned' with modern day F1

Jones 'disillusioned' with modern day F1

  • Published on 23 Aug 2019 10:27
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

1980 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones admits he is currently "disillusioned" with the sport, which is steering him away from stewarding duties.

Jones hasn't been a steward at a race since 2018, with the decisions and investigations of the stewards being one of the bigger talking points this season.

Jones admits he "wholeheartedly disagrees" with the direction the sport is taking and some of the decisions the stewards make.

“At the end of the day I’m a little bit, shall we say, disillusioned with Formula 1 at the moment to the extent where I’m seriously thinking of relinquishing my stewardship,” Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“I wholeheartedly disagree with a lot of the ways or the directions that they’re going, and obviously you can’t shit-can them or criticise them if you’re an employee of them, so if I’m an FIA steward, I can hardly turn around and get stuck into them.

“They hand out a book, which is the steward’s book and page five, paragraph three, line four says that if the battery lead falls off, this is the penalty that will be handed out,” he demonstrated.

“The steward should be there to have a certain amount of discretion, and at the end of the day, why have an ex-driver in the steward’s room if you can’t say to them, ‘No, I honestly believe that was a racing accident’, or whatever?

“I don’t think that it should all be down to a manual.”

Jones is also critical of the way drivers are penalised when they have mechanical faults, believing the team should be punished, rather than the driver.

"If you have a mechanical problem, I think the manufacturer should be the one that suffers and is penalised,” Jones stated.

“Don’t forget they derive a lot of their money from the share of the TV stake, and what percentage of that share is dependent on how many points they’ve got in the championship.

“So if they’ve got points taken away from them for infringing the silly mechanical rules, well so be it. They’re the ones who suffer, not the driver, and more importantly, not the spectator who’s paid to go and see the race.”


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Hm, if I recall correctly, he won't be a steward I'll miss per se. but I definitely agree on his stance on mechanical issues. There were a whole bunch of mindblowing regulations set in place during the late-Ecclestone era, like that token token-system, the stupidly low amount of PU allocations or penalizing a driver for an issue they couldn't possibly be at fault for.

    • + 1
    • Aug 23 2019 - 12:01
  • f1dave

    Posts: 669

    Most fans are " 'disillusioned' with modern day F1"

    • + 0
    • Aug 23 2019 - 15:35
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    I take a different view on mechanicals - if a driver gets an advantage by the team cheating to corner faster, or use hidden fuel and run a richer mix, whatever, then the driver should def be penalised otherwise you end up with Schumacher situations - Bridgestone tyres all over again.....

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 23:08


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar