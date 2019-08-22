user icon
icon

link-icon
Wind tunnel tests of 2021 car have provided 'exceptional results'

Wind tunnel tests of 2021 car have provided 'exceptional results'

  • Published on 22 Aug 2019 13:52
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Wind tunnel tests of the new Formula 1 car for 2021 have produced "exceptional results", according to F1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds.

In 2021, a series of new regulations will come into play, which are aimed at allowing the cars to race closer together, as well as a tighter, more competitive field. 

One of the biggest criticisms of the sport today is the difficulty drivers have when following a car in front, as they lose a large amount of downforce due to the extent of dirty air that is being emitted.

At Sauber's wind tunnel, F1 conducted tests on a 50% scale 2021 car, which saw strong indications that the downforce loss will be cut dramatically, predicted to be in the region of a loss of 5-10%. 

“The wind tunnel testing we are doing is slightly different to what the teams might do,” Symonds told Formula1.com. “The teams concentrate solely on the forces on the car, through a variety of attitudes as they move the car around.

"While we naturally have an interest in what those forces are and particularly how those forces change as the car moves, we’re even more interested in what is happening to the turbulent air behind the car.

“For that reason, although we are doing most of our development in CFD, and that CFD is using some pretty advanced techniques which aren’t commonly used by the teams, we want to back up the virtual simulations with a physical simulation.

"We also chose to use a 50% model rather than a 60% model and we chose to run that model quite a long way forward in the wind tunnel, so this gave us the opportunity to best inspect the wake of the car.”

Symonds added that the results have been “actually beyond what I thought we could achieve when we started the project” and "with the configurations we have got at the moment, the results are exceptional".

Sauber's independent consultancy group ran the wind tunnel, as to not provide its F1 team Alfa Romeo an advantage with the results.

However, the results will be shared among the 10 F1, with Symonds hailing the work they have been doing in assisting the F1 technical group with its research. 

“The teams have been very good, the teams that have had the resources to do it, have worked on a number of projects for us, and they are all fully informed of what is going on,” said Symonds.

“We have meetings every few months, we send our geometry to them, they then run that in their own CFD environments and they feedback results to us. They have been as involved as they want to be.

"Some can’t put the resources in. All teams results are shared until we get to the cut-off point, where from that point on they have to operate within their declared rules.”


Replies (8)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,872

    I am sure that F1 fans being some of the worst in all of professional sports, will find a way to turn this into an absolute and catastrophic negative. However, we really should be pleased that we have some evidence that something is being done about the aero and that the cars look fine. A bit of a taste of the early 90's designs.

    I don't love the low profile 18 inch wheels. Still don't know why they added that, but overall I am excited that the future is looking more promising for the sport

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 21:23
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Looks promising now, we'll see later...

      • + 0
      • Aug 23 2019 - 02:27
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Really? I for one find the football communities far worse than F1 fans. F1 fans are sceptical, sure, and I, a cynical prick, ain't an exception, and that is healthy if done in moderation.

      That aside, most of the design looks neat, but I agree the 18-inch wheels look pretty bad. I wonder if it might affect grip or cooling of tyres and brakes.

      • + 0
      • Aug 23 2019 - 08:43
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      I am also somewhat concerned by how simple the spoilers look.

      • + 0
      • Aug 23 2019 - 08:44
    • NiyolHuayra

      Posts: 5

      Overall I like the new design, but wish the front of the car would be more "complex", maybe add a cape and keep the 2019/20 FW if they like simple design, also the RW could be a bit wider imo.

      • + 1
      • Aug 23 2019 - 08:51
    • NiyolHuayra

      Posts: 5

      Also the 18" wheels are a bit much

      • + 1
      • Aug 23 2019 - 08:55
  • Dert38

    Posts: 70

    THAT car is looking normal

    • + 0
    • Aug 24 2019 - 12:38
  • Kean

    Posts: 564

    Anyone know if this new design will effect the length of the cars? Namely, will they revert to being shorter. I sure hope so, the current cars are busses.

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2019 - 19:21


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar