How to watch the Canadian GP this weekend

Round seven of the 2019 Formula 1 world championship takes place this weekend in Montreal, as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

Last year, Sebastian Vettel won the race while Lewis Hamilton, who traditionally goes well around the circuit, failed to reach the podium.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time BST FP1 Fri, 10:00 - 11:30 Fri, 15:00 - 16:30 FP2 Fri, 14:00 - 15:30 Fri, 19:00 - 20:30 FP3 Sat, 11:00 - 12:00 Sat, 16:00 - 17:00 Qualifying Sat, 14:00 - 15:00 Sat, 19:00 - 20:00 2019 Canadian Grand Prix Sun, 14:10 Sun, 19:10



Channel 4



Session BST Qualifying Sat, 22:50 2019 Canadian Grand Prix Sun. 23:00

USA

