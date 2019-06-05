user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Exclusive:</strong> Multiplayer and the addition of Formula 2 the biggest changes for F1 2019 game

Exclusive: Multiplayer and the addition of Formula 2 the biggest changes for F1 2019 game

  • Published on 05 Jun 2019 14:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

In less than a month, racing fans will be able to play F1 2019 for the first time. GPToday.net spoke exclusively with the game's director Lee Mather from Codemasters about it. 

F1 2019 is the tenth edition of the Formula 1 games developed by Codemasters, and the game developer is therefore presenting a large number of innovations in this game. The biggest enhancement is the addition of the Formula 2 seasons of 2018 and 2019. The 2018 season will also be integrated into the career mode, allowing players to move from Formula 2 to Formula 1.

"The biggest change is that Formula 2 is in the game," said Mather. "We wanted to add that, not only for the extra cars and content, but also to expand on the career journey for the driver.

"In real life, the drivers don't just turn up to Formula 1, but they have a history behind them and some rivalries that they've already built. That's what we wanted to do with Formula 2. We added that class to build the driver's story, with accompanying rivalries."

Career mode gets storyline in F1 2019

Codemasters considers the introduction of Formula 2 very important and has therefore added commentators Alex Jacques and Davide Valsecchi to the game. Players can choose which F2 team they want to drive for, and that choice could also have consequences for the teams that will be offering a seat in Formula 1. Formula 2 will also provide a storyline in career mode.

"The most important thing for the players is that it's not just about racing. There's a lot more to it", Mather continued. "It's about building that journey for the player. Now, of course, you start in Formula 2 and move to Formula 1. The team you choose when you go to Formula 1 will determine the rest of your career path. If I go in and choose one of the lesser teams, I won't win a championship for seasons, but I'll have to develop the car.

"That's a journey some people might like to take, while others want to choose a top team and win immediately. If I don't perform well enough, I'll can get sacked and I'll have to find a drive at a lesser team. It's great that we're giving the players different ways to progress their careers, but also that we're representing Formula 1 in an authentic way."

Major changes to multiplayer features

According to Mather, the multiplayer part of the game has also been significantly improved. The weekly events, which were already present in the games in recent years, are complemented by an online Grand Prix. Players can practice at the beginning of the week, then qualify at the end of the week and race against players of the same level.

Other additions include the option to make leagues (mutual competitions with friends) and the possibility to get creative with the creation of colour schemes. For this purpose, Codemasters, together with Pat Symonds and Ross Brawn, have developed a generic F1 2019 car, for which colour schemes can be created and purchased.

Finally, the Esports part of the F1 games will also be tackled. In F1 2019 there will be a separate part in the game for Esports. There, players from the game will be able to participate in the qualification events for the F1 Esports Series, watch the races of this competition live and keep up to date with rankings and the latest Esports news.

Three variants with different extras for sale

F1 2019 will be for sale on various online platforms and shops from June 28th. However, there is also the possibility to pre-order the game now. This is possible in the online stores of PlayStation, Xbox and on Steam (for PC). There is a choice of three variants.

The standard version will be playable from June 28th and therefore contains all new functions, including the old historic cars that were already present in F1 2018. The Anniversary Edition can also be played on the same date and with it, the players get two extra historic cars to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game series: the McLaren and Ferrari from the 2010 season.

The most expensive version is the Legends Edition. This version can be played three days earlier (on June 25th) and contains, besides the content of the Anniversary Edition, also a special game mode. With this mode you can put yourself in the shoes of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. 

Photos F1 2019 Game

Replies (0)

Login to reply



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:40 - 05:10

    Free practice 3

    05:10 - 06:10

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:40 - 09:10

    Qualifying

    08:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:40 - 05:10

    Free practice 2

    07:40 - 09:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:10 - 06:10

    Qualifying

    08:10 - 09:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 07:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar