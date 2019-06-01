Horner: 2021 rules should focus on driver influence

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the new regulations that are set to be introduced in 2021 should focus on improving the influence of the driver in the car.

F1 is set to soon sign off rules for the 2021 season, which include changes to both the technical and sporting side of the regulations.

The 2019 season has seen Mercedes take six consecutive victories, while it also won the last two races of 2018, meaning its winning streak stretches back eight races.

While Horner maintains that Formula 1 should shift to have more teams competing for race victories, he believes that the driver should be able to show their skills more and have more of an impact in how the race result shapes up.

"Hopefully, the concept of what they are looking at should put more inference on the driver to be a bigger variable than he or she can currently be,” Horner said.

“That’s what Formula 1 desperately needs. It needs the drivers to be the stars, to be modern-day chariot racers and that we have wheel-to-wheel, exciting, and unpredictable racing.

“Serial winning like we have at the moment, the teams in many respects are getting too good at predicting the outcome of a weekend with the updates they introduce."

Horner maintains respect for dominant Mercedes

However, Horner keeps his admiration for the Mercedes outfit, who is yet to be defeated in the world championship fight in the turbo hybrid era.

“But hats off to Mercedes," Horner added. "They’ve done a better job than anybody to be in the position they are. But hopefully the technical regulations will be the biggest driver to shuffle that around and change that, and hopefully introduce more variance.”