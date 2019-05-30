Pirelli announces tyre compounds for the Hungarian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Hungarian Grand Prix later this year.

Hungary will host the last race before the summer break, when F1 enters a shutdown over the month of August.

For the round at the Hungaroring, Pirelli has opted to supply teams with the C2, C3 and C4 compound - the same allocation it will use at Germany one race before.

The C2 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C3 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C4 will have red side walls.



