Technical Analysis: Few, but crucial evolutions in Monaco

The Monaco circuit represents a unique track in the calendar of the world championship, with characteristics that are only partially comparable to Hungary. The set ups adopted on this track are therefore exclusive due to the characteristics of the Principality's circuit. In reality, for some years now, we are no longer witnessing the flourishing of original solutions exclusive to this event.

In fact, if increased ride heights are used by all teams to respond to asphalt irregularities, combined with a greater steering angle and a general increase in flap angles, there are just few technical innovations worthy of note.

The 90th edition of the Principality's competition saw the adoption of a new nose by Red Bull as the most relevant tech news - we could even define it curious. The RB15 sported the tip of the nose cone characterized by the closure of the feeding hole of the S-duct. This change was introduced because in Monte Carlo, in relation to low average speeds and the low downforce generated with the floor, the functionality of the S-duct is greatly reduced.

It is also in anticipation of maintaining this solution by repositioning under the nose the entry orifice, in a position considered less penalising in terms of the drag produced. According to some rival engineers, it is not out of the question that this change can become permanent, and that it will therefore be present again at the next GP in Canada.

Mercedes was more "classic" in the evolution of the W10. At the level of the turning vanes in front of the sidepods, already modified two weeks earlier in Spain, a profile has now appeared above the two separate boomerangs.

In this way a sort of channel has been created in which the airflow passing through it generates, albeit marginally, an increase in the downforce generated in this area of ​​the car.

It is highly probable, unlike what has been described above for Red Bull, that this change does not represent a definitive evolution of these elements, since in addition to generating greater downforce, they produce an increase in drag.

During the weekend it was possible to discover, as an element not particularly stressed in terms of mechanical stress, it was instead the result of a specific evolution. We refer to the Brembo monoblock callipers that the Curno company has made available to its customer teams. The evolution of the callipers introduced at the beginning of the season here is characterized by a trapezoidal version, that is with the edges rounded at 45 ° degrees.

The modification not only allowed a slight weight reduction, while maintaining the mechanical rigidity characteristics guaranteed by the standard version, but it allowed a better dissipation of the generated heat, and enhanced its reduction in the braking phase.

In fact, a peculiar characteristic of these callipers is the working angle of the pads with respect to the disc. In essence, the contact surface between the disc and the pads has been reduced, because a particularly high braking load is not required on this track. The result is a more flexible braking, especially when the pedal is released, but also, as described above, a reduction in the heat produced. This solution was adopted by Alfa Romeo, Red Bull, and Mercedes. The three teams presented new brake drums that precisely integrated the new profile of the callipers.

