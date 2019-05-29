user icon
<strong>Technical Analysis:</strong> The differences in the steering wheels of Vettel and Leclerc

Technical Analysis: The differences in the steering wheels of Vettel and Leclerc

  • Published on 29 May 2019 13:55
  • comments 4
  • By: Paolo Filisetti

It is well known that modern day Formula 1 steering wheels are extremely complicated, with any dials and switches for the drivers to operate and keep under control.

For Ferrari, the respective steering wheel layouts of the two drivers are similar, even though in their lower sections you can find the most noticeable differences. Let’s discover the layouts of each one.

 

Sebastian Vettel

1. The button 'N' for Neutral

‘C’ manages the drink bottle.

3. Radio.

4 + 5. Scroll up and down the dashboard.

6. ‘P’ is the pit limiter. When operated, it appears on the screen as ‘PIT LIMITER’ with the instant speed shown together.

7. ‘K2’ activates the DRS.

8. The rotary switch that manages the differential in the middle of the corner.

9. Manages engine braking.

10. Highlighted by the sticker 'EB' (Engine Brake).

11. 'OIL', activates an additional oil pump to increase lubrication.

12. The rotary 'TRQ'  manages engine torque.

13. Manages multiple functions, among them the ERS, REC (recovery), Mix (mixture fuel /air).

14. 'ENGINE', manages the engine maps. It operates together with 15. that manages the ICE modes. Among them are 'WU' (warm up), 'PSH' (pre start heating), 'PSHQ' (pre start heating qualifying), 'BOX INTERS/XW' manages some torque modes related to the use of inters and wet tyres.  

16. Is a multifunctional rotary switch: eg. 'SPK' manages the spark plug ignition, 'TUR' (wastegate pressure) and preset recovery programs labelled A, B, etc.

17. Manages the strategies of the hybrid part of the PU.    

18. Together with 'TRQ', manages the throttle response.

19. Is the clutch main lever

20. Manages the output of the energy storage.

21. Is a switch that triggers a protection of the electric side of the engine.

22. SOC manages the maximum level of charge desired or possible related to the specific conditions of the moment.

23. Manages the differential slip at the corner entrance.  

24. ‘OK’ copies the information received by the pit.  

 

Charles Leclerc

1. The button 'N' for Neutral.

2. ‘DRINK’ manages the drink bottle.

3. Radio.

4. Scroll down the dashboard.

5. Scroll up the dashboard.

6. ‘P’ is the pit limiter. When operated, it appears on the screen as ‘PIT LIMITER’ with the instant speed shown together.

7. ‘K2’ activates the DRS.

8. The rotary switch that manages the differential in the middle of the corner.

9. Manages engine braking.

10. 'OIL', activates an additional oil pump to increase lubrication.

11. The rotary 'TRQ' manages engine torque.

12. The clutch on the right side

14. Manages multiple functions, among them the ERS, REC (recovery), Mix (mixture fuel /air).

13. + 15. Number 13, 'ENGINE', manages the engine maps. It operates together with 15), that manages the ICE modes. Among them are 'WU' (warm up), 'PSH' (pre start heating), 'PSHQ' (pre start heating qualifying), 'BOX INTERS/XW' manages some torque modes related to the use of inters and wet tyres.

16. Manages the strategies of the hybrid part of the PU.  

17. Is a multifunctional rotary switch: eg. 'SPK' manages the spark plug ignition, 'TUR' (waste gate pressure) and preset recovery programs labelled A, B, etc.

18. Together with 'TRQ', manages the throttle response.

19. Manages the output of the energy storage.

20. 'SLO' is a button that activates the virtual safety car mode

21. 'SOC' manages the maximum level of charge desired or possible related to the specific conditions of the moment.

22. 'OK’ copies the information received by the pit.  

23. Manages the differential slip at the corner entrance.  


Replies (4)


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,729

    Thanks for this, very interesting

    • + 0
    • May 29 2019 - 14:32
  • Dert38

    Posts: 109

    Vettel is ferrari's godfather, like FA for Mac

    • + 0
    • May 30 2019 - 19:52
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 413

    So maybe our up and coming drivers come from gaming not Karting as they have the finger dexterity trained properly. No. 8 says it all. Heaven forbid a driver would have to control some drift on the corners all by himself. Amazing technological whizzardry but not enough down to the driver in my book, this is where the gulf is between teams.

    • + 0
    • May 31 2019 - 08:24
  • f1ski

    Posts: 490

    manages oil for additional lubrication .party mode?

    • + 0
    • May 31 2019 - 10:16



