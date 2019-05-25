user icon
Binotto opens up on Ferrari's qualifying error

Binotto opens up on Ferrari's qualifying error

  • Published on 25 May 2019 19:12
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has provided insight as to why Charles Leclerc failed to progress past the opening stage of qualifying on Saturday.

Leclerc was eliminated from the session as he sat in the garage while others below him improved, sending him further down the order.

It was eventually Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel, who had his troubles during the qualifying session, that improved to send Leclerc out of qualifying in P16.

Binotto says that a couple of factors were behind Leclerc's early exit, which include not anticipating the track improvement and also the driver needing to be weaned into Monaco.

“The cut-off time is calculated in real-time based on what we may see on the track, the real-time sectors of all our competitors and other drivers," Binotto said. 

"When the cut-off time is calculated we normally have a margin on top of it. The margin is good enough to afford for any tolerances, uncertainty that we may have.

“Certainly what happened today is that the margin was not sufficient, or very little. The reasons are two; The first that the track improvement has been very significant and important by the end of Q1. That’s first.

"The second is that probably our margin was not considering enough the ability to improve by drivers gaining confidence in Monaco. And certainly, in Monaco that margin needs to be increased, no doubt.”

Ferrari taking risks to catch Mercedes

Binotto added that Ferrari's large gap to Mercedes in the championship led it to taking risks in order to close up to the Silver Arrows.

"We may argue that at Ferrari these mistakes shouldn’t happen. I think that as Ferrari we are facing a situation where we need to catch up points in the championship, we need to catch up to our competitors.

“When we catch up we need to take some risks as well. And obviously by taking margin on everything we are doing.

“In the case of today taking margin to leave a set of tyres for Q2 and Q3, and for us today taking some risks was key to perform as well as we could in Q2 and Q3 so somehow be challenging our main competitors in Q3 together with Charles and Seb.

"No doubt that when you look at all of that the implications, not being in Q2 is even bigger than trying to challenge them in the final part of quali three." 


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,720

    Unacceptable really. No chance at the championship now.

    • + 1
    • May 25 2019 - 19:35
  • f1dave

    Posts: 678

    To be expected from a "young team" .

    • + 0
    • May 25 2019 - 21:53
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 311

    I really ask myself, what gap they calculated. There was nearly no gap to place 16. They just were to occupied with Vettel’s quali. Ferrari is messing it up, really messing it up. What a bunch of amateurs

    • + 0
    • May 25 2019 - 22:23
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,033

    It’s pretty simple. Fire the ‘strategy’ team that has been ruining Ferrari for a while. Hire competitive members.

    • + 1
    • May 25 2019 - 22:26
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 949

    "We may argue that at Ferrari these mistakes shouldn’t happen." Uh, ya think? Taking risks and getting the basics right aren't mutually exclusive.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 01:58
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 191

    I would be hugely surprised if Leclerc is able to reach sixth position at the end of the race.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 06:16
    • cricho

      Posts: 78

      He will be in the points positions for sure, don't know if he will catch the top 5 tho. We will need to see their strategy for Sunday's race, if they have any that is... It's still Mónaco!
      Very difficult home race for Charles....

      • + 0
      • May 26 2019 - 12:32
  • cricho

    Posts: 78

    It was unacceptable from a team like Ferrari to do this in Monaco. It refl cts the teams lack of unity and comitment. They don't have a team yet, they have parts and players. This truly shows how complex and dynamic a winning F1 team should be. Binnoto had his head else where. Ferrari seem to have no strategy team this year....

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 12:23


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

