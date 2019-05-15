user icon
icon

link-icon
Mexico set to lose spot on 2020 calendar

Mexico set to lose spot on 2020 calendar

  • Published on 15 May 2019 12:25
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Mexican Grand Prix will not feature on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar, according to reports in the North American country.

The future of the race has been in doubt for some time after the Mexican government pulled funding for the event, which has generated large crowds since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2015.

According to the Mexican edition of ESPN, the Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (CIE) could not reach an agreement with F1's commercial rights holder Liberty Media.

Despite months of negotiations, CIE couldn't convince the Mexican government led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador to pay the 800 million pesos required to secure its spot on the F1 schedule until 2025.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriques is set to be maintained as the government said it would be able to invest 400 million pesos to keep the track in Mexico City.

Mexico is one of two circuits on the 2019 calendar that is not expected to return to F1 next season, and Barcelona is on the verge of being dropped.

However, two new races have been confirmed, as Vietnam hosts its maiden F1 Grand Prix in 2020, while the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort returns for the first time since 1985.

Germany, Great Britain and Italy are also out of contract at the end of the current, however, it is believed the latter two countries are close to securing a new deal.


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,899

    Damn López Obrador. That race was one of the best events in Mexico every year. People attended. Brought the world to Mexico City, people extolled the event the whole week of the race and a few days after. But oh no... It's unacceptable because it's a "rich men's sport" and doesn't go along with the Presidents' public persona

    • + 0
    • May 15 2019 - 15:27


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar