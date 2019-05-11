Russell handed 5-place grid penalty for gearbox change

George Russell has had a new gearbox fitted to his Williams following his crash at the end of the final practice session in Barcelona.

The Briton spun at Turn 4 as he turned in for the corner. The rear fell away from him and he skidded across the gravel before hitting the barrier with the rear of his car.

Russell is likely to qualify at the rear of the field anyway as Williams continues to struggle through the 2019 season.

"Sorry guys, pushing hard to find the limit and just stepped over it,” Russell said on social media. “The team are working hard to get the car out for Quali."

Williams soon confirmed after: The team are currently working hard to repair George's car ahead of qualifying. Unfortunately, that includes a gearbox change, resulting in a five-place grid penalty."