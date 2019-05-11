user icon
Masi to remain F1 race director until at least the summer break

  Published on 11 May 2019
  By: Fergal Walsh

At the start of the 2019 Formula 1 season, the motorsport world was shocked to hear about the sudden death of F1 race director Charlie Whiting.

Micahel Masi was brought in by the FIA for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix weekend and he has since handled the race director duties at the following weekends.

Masi was the short-term replacement of Whiting, working alongside Scot Elkins, who was partnered with Whiting during his time in F1.

Masi to remain as the provisional race director

It is not clear what the FIA's plan is long-term, and how they will install a solid replacement for Whiting. It was originally planned that Elkins would take over the role for the Canadian Grand Prix.

But GPToday.net has learned in the Barcelona paddock that Masi will stay in his position as race director until the summer break, including the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Following this period, the FIA will review the situation and determine the best solution going forward.

Prior to his appointment at the Australian Grand Prix, Masi worked as the race director for the Australian Supercars championship.

Masi stepped down from this role at the end of the 2018 season to take a position with the FIA, as he was previously confirmed as the race director for Formula 2 and Formula 3 in 2019.

It has been hinted that Masi was being lined up as Whiting's replacement as F1 race director, following a portfolio of experience in the F2 and F3 fields.


