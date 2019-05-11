user icon
Sao Paolo denies it will lose 2020 Brazilian GP to Rio

  • Published on 11 May 2019 09:17
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Governor of Sao Paolo, Joao Doria, has denied that his city will be replaced on the 2020 calendar by a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian president stated earlier this week that the Brazilian Grand Prix would be moved from its current venue of Sao Paolo and back to Rio de Janeiro, which last held a race in 1989.

The proposed circuit layout is at a military base in Deodoro, which has been given up by the army. But Doria doesn't see such a deal formulating.

"I flew over to Deodoro," he said. "There's nothing in Deodoro. How can you imagine that an investment that doesn't exist and is not designed and budgeted?

"How can one say that here there will be an international race track, approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the promoters of Formula 1, to hold an F1 Grand Prix in 2020?

"The mayor of Rio is our friend. The same goes for Governor (Wilson) Witzel. I also include President Jair Bolsonaro. who lives in Rio. We have no opposition to this legitimate desire to promote great events in Rio.

"If he wants to compete in Formula 1, he will compete with Sao Paulo, and Sao Paulo has a better chance of winning than Rio."

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place later this year, with Interlagos hosting the penultimate round of the 2019 championship.

Sao Paolo is also adamant that it has a contract in place to host the Brazilian Grand Prix next year, and is interested in striking a new deal with F1 to stay on the calendar long term.

“Since the end of the last Grand Prix we begun negotiations to renew the agreement from 2021," said Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas.

“Next month we are discussing the terms of this renewal, and we have a meeting scheduled for June. Chase Carey will be here for another round of talks."


