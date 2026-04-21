The FIA has acted. After weeks of pressure from drivers, teams, and the public following the Bearman crash in Japan, Formula 1 has confirmed a package of regulatory changes that will be introduced from the Miami Grand Prix. The changes stop short of a wholesale redesign of the 2026 concept but target the specific problems that have been causing the most concern.

The Superclipping Fix

The most significant change addresses superclipping directly, the phenomenon where a car loses power mid-straight because the battery runs empty. From Miami, the superclipping limit will be raised from 250 to 350 kilowatts, meaning drivers can recover more energy without having to lift off the throttle. The FIA described the expected effect as limiting maximum superclipping to approximately two to four seconds per lap, which should substantially reduce the sudden speed differences that caused the Bearman incident.

Qualifying Gets a Different Energy Limit

Harvesting in qualifying will also be restricted, with the energy recovery limit dropping from 8 to 7 megajoules, with even stricter limits at certain circuits. The intention is to reduce the amount of electrical support available while simultaneously removing the need for extreme energy saving behaviour. The goal is to get qualifying laps back to being driven at the genuine limit of the car, even if that means lap times increase slightly.

On the deployment side, maximum power in critical acceleration zones stays at 350 kilowatts, but in other areas it is reduced to 250 kilowatts. The boost function will be capped at 150 kilowatts. Together these measures are designed to compress the speed differential between cars at different stages of their energy cycles.

New Safety Systems for Starts and Wet Conditions

Miami will also see the introduction of a low power start detection system designed to handle cars that stall or struggle at the start. The system allows stranded cars to depart in a controlled way using limited power, which should reduce the risk of the chain-reaction incidents that have occurred during standing starts this season.

Wet weather conditions are also being addressed. Changes to intermediate tyre temperature thresholds, reduced ERS usage in the rain, and a simplified light system are all aimed at improving visibility and driver control when conditions deteriorate. The changes are pending formal approval but are expected to be in place for Miami on 3 May.