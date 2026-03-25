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Madrid Circuit Is Still a Building Site With the Race Less Than Six Months Away

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Madrid Circuit Is Still a Building Site With the Race Less Than Six Months Away

The Spanish Grand Prix moves to Madrid this year, leaving Barcelona behind for a brand new circuit in the capital. Construction is still very much underway, and the latest images from the site raise genuine questions about whether everything will be ready in time. 

An Ambitious Project Under Pressure 

Formula 1 agreed the deal to move the Spanish Grand Prix from Barcelona to Madrid some years ago, and the Madring has been positioned as a centrepiece of the sport's push into major European cities. The circuit is partly based on the IFEMA exhibition complex, which gives it a large footprint to work with, but the construction only began last year and the timeline has always been tight. 

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The Spanish outlet SoyMotor published photographs this week showing the current state of the La Monumental section, a banked corner designed to be the showpiece element of the new circuit. The images show asphalt being laid in the banking itself, but the surrounding area is bare. There are no grandstands visible, no infrastructure around the corner, and no obvious signs of work beginning on spectator facilities. Over 1,800 cubic metres of asphalt have reportedly been used on the banking section alone, which gives some indication of the scale of what is being built. 

How Much Time Is Left? 

Local residents near the site have not been enthusiastic about the project, and there have been ongoing questions about whether the race would actually happen as planned. Earlier reports had already flagged that the construction schedule would be extremely tight. 

The date of the new Spanish Grand Prix is 13 September, which leaves just under six months from now. Barcelona remains on the calendar as well, with its race scheduled for 14 June, so there is a Spanish Grand Prix taking place regardless. But the Madrid race is the one the sport has invested its future in for this territory, and the current state of the site does not leave a great deal of margin for delays. 

Six months is not nothing for a construction project of this kind, but the images suggest a very large amount of work still needs to happen in a relatively short window.

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