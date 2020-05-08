user icon
Floersch hits out at formation of all-female Esports series

Floersch hits out at formation of all-female Esports series

  Published on 08 May 2020 11:58
  • comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

Sophia Floersch has spoken out against the formation of a new all-female Esports racing series. 

Participants of the W Series, a championship that is aimed exclusively at female racers, will take part in the virtual competition that is held on iRacing.

All 18 drivers that are set to take part in the 2020 W Series have signed up for the new online championship, and other female racers may be invited to take part.

However Floersch has questioned the move, insisting that there should not be segregation behind a computer screen.

“Come on, that's a joke?” she wrote on social media. “Segregation behind a computer. Girls, Esports is 100% gender-neutral. So many Esports events where girls and boys can participate. For FREE. What marketing stuff. Bitter truth.”

Floersch will race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this year after she contested the Formula Regional European Championship in 2019.

In February, she picked up the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards following her crash at Macau in 2018.

Prior to that, she had made her thoughts on Ferrari's plan to add a female driver to its academy public, believing that any deal would be for marketing purposes only. 

F1 News
Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • siggy74

    Posts: 130

    Never knew computer games, had to be gender specific.....

    Nice Ambassador for Female drivers, Keep up the fight for equal chances ;p

    • + 0
    • May 8 2020 - 12:12
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,256

    If there was ever a chance for women to play on a levelled field this is it. E sports. Doing an all female series is just honestly sad at so many levels.

    • + 2
    • May 8 2020 - 14:35
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,064

      Yeah, that's got to be one of the most dinosaur-moves ever. Incomprehensibly stupid.

      • + 0
      • May 8 2020 - 18:05

