Dutch GP in 2020 'not likely' as ban on mass events extended

The possibility of a Dutch Grand Prix being held in 2020 has taken a major setback after the government announced a ban on mass events until September.

The race's sporting director Jan Lammers said to de Telegraaf on Tuesday evening: “We have to wait and see what options are still offered to us, but I do not think it is plausible that this year will still be possible.”

Lammers previously stated that it was “unthinkable” to have the Dutch GP's return to the calendar held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zandvoort and the Dutch GP has been absent from the F1 calendar for 35 years.

Its return was officially set for May 3rd, however the FIA announced over a month ago that the event had been postponed.

The Netherlands has seen an upsurge in F1 popularity following the success of Max Verstappen, who has eight grand prix wins to his name at Red Bull.

It is not yet known when the 2020 season will get underway, however Dutch media reported that venues had up to last week to propose an alternate date for their race.

Lammers added: "The management of Formula 1 and the FIA are now faced with the almost impossible task of creating something like a calendar for this year."

"We haven't worked out scenarios for a 1.5-meter distance or racing without an audience. This is impossible for us and we didn't want to present vague plans or come up with vague answers.”