Ron Dennis donates £1 million to feed UK health workers

  • Published on 06 Apr 2020 11:04
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Former McLaren CEO Ron Dennis has pledged £1 million to feed workers of the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dennis, who spearheaded the McLaren F1 team from 1981 to 2017 is now taking charge of SalutetheNHS.org, which aims to provide meals to NHS over the course of the next three months.

The meals will be free to those working in intensive care units,  anaesthetic teams and A&E staff when they are on duty and unable to leave their clinics due to the COVID-19 disease. 

“This is a time when all of us, individuals and businesses alike, need to stand up and be counted in the effort to combat COVID-19. We’re all in this together,” said Dennis.

“I am delighted to be leading this initiative to help ensure that vital NHS workers have nutritious meals while they work every hour in this fight. It means they have one less thing to worry about.

“We have called this SalutetheNHS.org because I think we are all in awe of the work they are doing to save lives. This is a huge logistical effort to build a major, professional food delivery operation almost from scratch in a week.

“I have been so impressed by the fantastic things we have achieved together so far, but we need support from others, as well as ongoing donations to keep this whole operation going.”

The coronavirus has put a halt to the start of the 2020 F1 season, with the opening race currently set for mid-June in Canada.

F1 News Ron Dennis
Replies (3)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 340

    Thankyou Ron - brilliant initiative and let's hope other business leaders follow suit.

    • + 1
    • Apr 7 2020 - 08:56
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 64

    That's really generous.

    • + 0
    • Apr 7 2020 - 13:40
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,007

    Very classy indeed.

    • + 0
    • Apr 7 2020 - 21:49

