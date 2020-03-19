user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Dutch, Spanish, Monaco GP rounds postponed

Dutch, Spanish, Monaco GP rounds postponed

  • Published on 19 Mar 2020 16:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has confirmed that three further world championship rounds have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Dutch Grand Prix in 35 years has been put on hold, as has the races in Spain and Monaco.

The confirmation of the suspended races means that Azerbaijan is now set to host the opening round of the 2020 calendar on June 7th. 

MOREF1 teams looking to push 2021 rule changes to 2022 | Formula 1's summer shutdown brought forward due to coronavirus

However the ever-evolving situation regarding the coronavirus may see further delays to the start of the season. On Thursday, teams met to discuss how to go about the 2020 season when the all-clear is given

A statement from the FIA reads: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

The first four races of the year in Australia, Bahrain, China and Vietnam have already been postponed, taking the total number of suspended grands prix in 2020 to seven.

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 304

    A shame but predictable, in two more weeks expects news on Azerbaijan, France and Canada. 2020 looks like being a very slimmed down champs indeed.

    • + 0
    • Mar 19 2020 - 16:30

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar