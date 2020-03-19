Dutch, Spanish, Monaco GP rounds postponed

Formula 1 has confirmed that three further world championship rounds have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Dutch Grand Prix in 35 years has been put on hold, as has the races in Spain and Monaco.

The confirmation of the suspended races means that Azerbaijan is now set to host the opening round of the 2020 calendar on June 7th.

MORE: F1 teams looking to push 2021 rule changes to 2022 | Formula 1's summer shutdown brought forward due to coronavirus

However the ever-evolving situation regarding the coronavirus may see further delays to the start of the season. On Thursday, teams met to discuss how to go about the 2020 season when the all-clear is given

A statement from the FIA reads: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

The first four races of the year in Australia, Bahrain, China and Vietnam have already been postponed, taking the total number of suspended grands prix in 2020 to seven.