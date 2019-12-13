Team principals choose their top ten drivers of the 2019 season

The 2019 Formula 1 team bosses were asked to rank their top ten drivers of the 2019 season, with Lewis Hamilton emerging as the top pick.

Nine team participated in the voting, with Ferrari's Mattia Binotto electing not to take part in the vote. Distributing the points was done in the same way as the points are distributed during a grand prix - first gets 25 points, the tenth receives one point.

Hamilton scored 169 points out of a possible 225, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen not far behind on 146 points.

Carlos Sainz, who finished sixth in the drivers' championship, ranked seventh on the list that also featured all three rookies.

Alexander Albon was the highest placed rookie, coming in at sixth place, while George Russell was ahead of Lando Norris in ninth place.

Sebastian Vettel was fifth, behind teammate Charles Leclerc and the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, while Daniel Ricciardo made an appearance following the end of his maiden season with Renault.

Take a look at the full list below.

