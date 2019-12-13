user icon
Team principals choose their top ten drivers of the 2019 season

Team principals choose their top ten drivers of the 2019 season

  • Published on 13 Dec 2019 14:16
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2019 Formula 1 team bosses were asked to rank their top ten drivers of the 2019 season, with Lewis Hamilton emerging as the top pick.

Nine team participated in the voting, with Ferrari's Mattia Binotto electing not to take part in the vote. Distributing the points was done in the same way as the points are distributed during a grand prix - first gets 25 points, the tenth receives one point.

Hamilton scored 169 points out of a possible 225, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen not far behind on 146 points.

Carlos Sainz, who finished sixth in the drivers' championship, ranked seventh on the list that also featured all three rookies. 

Alexander Albon was the highest placed rookie, coming in at sixth place, while George Russell was ahead of Lando Norris in ninth place.

Sebastian Vettel was fifth, behind teammate Charles Leclerc and the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, while Daniel Ricciardo made an appearance following the end of his maiden season with Renault. 

Take a look at the full list below. 
 

Pos. Driver SCORE
1 Lewis Hamilton 169
2 Max Verstappen 146
3 Charles Leclerc 124
4 Valtteri Bottas 68
5 Sebastian Vettel 58
6 Alexander Albon 57
7 Carlos Sainz 55
8 Daniel Ricciardo 49
9 George Russell 41
10 Lando Norris 38
Replies (4)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 232

    I guess if its team principles ding the scoring then it has some credibility -I wouldn't normally look at these things but actually, I think I agree with the raking, Max did have a good year but not the consistency that Hamilton had. I know its still 2019 but I cant wait for the new season to start.

    • + 0
    • Dec 13 2019 - 18:48
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,677

    I feel Bottas get far too much credit. Honestly, I'd place him below the likes of Vettel this year.

    • + 0
    • Dec 13 2019 - 20:58
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 44

      Right. And Leclerc second, given it was his second year in F1 and he swept seven pole positions apart from the two victories.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 19:27
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,677

      In terms of growth, I'd say he is number one, hands down. He has been impressive as hell, and is likable to boot. However, I would say I personally would put Max as no 2 in overall most skilled (as of present, that might change) , since he did so well but with the 3rd best car.

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 21:40

