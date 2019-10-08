user icon
Mercedes confirms minor upgrades for Suzuka

  • Published on 08 Oct 2019 11:17
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed the team will bring minor upgrades to the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Following the return after the summer break, Mercedes went three races without a race victory, matching its longest winless streak in the turbo hybrid era.

Last time out in Russia, Lewis Hamilton won after jumping Charles Leclerc in the pit stop phase of the race, benefitting from a virtual safety car that was called when the Briton was still to be serviced by the team.

Speaking after the race, Wolff confirmed that the Silver Arrows would not be bringing any more major upgrades this year.

However, as it aims to get on top of Ferrari, who has taken pole position at the last four events, the team will arrive in Suzuka with some minor upgrades.

"Claiming a 1-2 in Sochi after three races without a win was a great feeling," Wolff said. "We delivered a strong race in Russia, made the most of our opportunities and both Lewis and Valtteri drove flawlessly.

"We brought home 44 points, built the gap in both championships and are highly motivated to keep our foot on the throttle for the remaining five races.

"However, the win in Sochi doesn't change the fact that Ferrari had a stronger start to the second part of the season than we did.

"We'll bring some minor upgrades to the car in Japan which will hopefully help us take a step in the right direction; however, we know that we need to extract absolutely everything from our car and the tyres if we want to be able to challenge for a win."

Mercedes is unbeaten at Suzuka in the turbo hybrid era, as it enters the weekend closing in on a sixth consecutive world championship title. 


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,380

    Define "minor", when Merc' is the topic..

    • + 0
    • Oct 8 2019 - 12:10
    • xoya

      Posts: 445

      Probably a brand new PU with a 125bhp more and a redesigned front wing and sidepods. ;)

      • + 0
      • Oct 8 2019 - 13:33
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,380

      A regular PUwasn't enough, so they strapped jets to their cars..

      • + 0
      • Oct 8 2019 - 21:48
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 141

    Minor changes... Lewis' new haircut which has got a big impact on aerodynamics

    • + 0
    • Oct 8 2019 - 14:44
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,380

      They got their drivers to shave their beards to reduce weight. ;)

      • + 0
      • Oct 8 2019 - 21:47



Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

