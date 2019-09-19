user icon
Ferrari brings new nose design to Singapore

  Published on 19 Sep 2019 17:57
  comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari has unveiled a brand new nose design in Singapore ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix event.

After excelling at the previous two races at Spa Monza which favour strong top speed, the team is expected to be bumped back down the pecking order this weekend.

In an effort to rescue some speed in the slow corners where it has struggled all season, Ferrari has uncovered its new nosecone at the Marina Bay Circuit. 

The new design features a fresh cape section underneath the nose itself -  a change from the multiple open slots that were previously present. 

The cape is not a new and innovative design, as it has been seen on the cars of Alfa Romeo, Mercedes and McLaren this year. 

The cape extends to the inside of the front wing, between the crash structure and the mounting pylon that excites. In addition, there are also 'nostrils', synonymous with the Racing Point car, that further add to the production of downforce.

The T-wing has also returned to the rear of the car to add extra downforce. 


Replies (3)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,291

    Excelling is a bit excessive, don't ya think? One barely scraped by, the other struggled like a mofo. I'm absolutely sure Leclerc and good strategy made the difference here, otherwise those wins would've been Silver all across. And I'm sure it would've been the same story even if Vettel drove better. The car is just plain not up to par.

    • Sep 19 2019 - 18:32
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,025

      I agree that, the difference in Monza was Leclerc alone, with Vettel not coming to the rescue.

      • Sep 19 2019 - 18:51
  • Dert38

    Posts: 94

    For more downforce... Ferrari-India

    • Sep 19 2019 - 19:53


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
