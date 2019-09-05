How to watch the Italian GP this weekend

The Formula 1 circus returns immediately this weekend, as the Monza circuit hosts the 14th round of the 2019 world championship.

After securing its first win of the year last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix, Ferrari will be hoping to secure its first home win since 2010.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will also be running this weekend, with the time displayed below.



Formula 1

Sky Sports F1

Session Local Time BST FP1 Fri, 11:00 - 12:30 Fri, 10:00 - 11:30 FP2 Fri, 15:00 - 16:30 Fri, 14:00 - 15:30 FP3 Sat, 12:00 - 13:00 Sat,11:00 - 12:00 Qualifying Sat, 15:00 - 16:00 Sat, 14:00 - 15:00 Italian Grand Prix Sun, 15:10 Sun, 14:10

Channel 4 highlights

Session BST Qualifying Sat, 18:30 Austrian Grand Prix Sun, 19:00

Formula 2

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time BST Practice Fri, 13:00 Fri, 12:00 Qualifying Fri, 16:55 Fri, 15:55 Race 1 Sat, 16:45 Sat, 15:45 Race 2 Sun, 10:50 Sun, 09:50

Formula 3

All sessions (except practice) live on Sky Sports F1

