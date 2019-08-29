McLaren launches less orange 'stealth' livery

McLaren has unveiled an updated livery ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, with less orange present on the car.

The main changes come from the rear wing and bargeboard, where black paint has replaced the papaya and blue that has been present up to now.

The team has also acquired a new sponsor, Belgian shop chain Night and Day, The logos of the company replace those that were used by British American Tobacco and its initiative 'A Better Tomorrow'.

The area where Night and Day's logos sit on the car have been used by multiple companies so far throughout the 2019 season.

McLaren has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019 season, currently sitting 39 points ahead of Toro Rosso for fourth in the constructors' standings.



The McLaren MCL34 that was launched in February

The McLaren MCL34 that will race the remainder of the 2019 season

