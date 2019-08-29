user icon
McLaren launches less orange 'stealth' livery

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 12:57
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has unveiled an updated livery ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, with less orange present on the car.

The main changes come from the rear wing and bargeboard, where black paint has replaced the papaya and blue that has been present up to now. 

The team has also acquired a new sponsor, Belgian shop chain Night and Day, The logos of the company replace those that were used by British American Tobacco and its initiative 'A Better Tomorrow'.

The area where Night and Day's logos sit on the car have been used by multiple companies so far throughout the 2019 season. 

McLaren has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019 season, currently sitting 39 points ahead of Toro Rosso for fourth in the constructors' standings. 
 

 

 

 

The McLaren MCL34 that was launched in February

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The McLaren MCL34 that will race the remainder of the 2019 season

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORE: Seidl calls on McLaren to continue its strong momentum | Norris wearing leg brace as a 'precaution'


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I legit don't notice much of a difference, sponsorships and such aside. But I'm still not particularly fond of this livery, even if it's better compared to what they had last year. Hell yes for orange, I love how colourful the current grid is, but the blue with it, ain't up my alley. Still waiting for a metallic/iridiscent McLaren livery like what colour the P1 had.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 19:39


