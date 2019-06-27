How to watch the Austrian GP this weekend

The ninth round of the world championship takes place at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, which hosts the Austrian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will be looking to continue its strong run of races, as it can match the record for the most consecutive races won by a single team.
For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will also be running this weekend, with the time displayed below.
Sky Sports F1
|Session
|Local Time
|BST
|FP1
|Fri, 11:00 - 12:30
|Fri, 10:00 - 11:30
|FP2
|Fri, 15:00 - 16:30
|Fri, 14:00 - 15:30
|FP3
|Sat, 12:00 - 13:00
|Sat,11:00 - 12:00
|Qualifying
|Sat, 15:00 - 16:00
|Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Sun, 15:10
|Sun, 14:10
Channel 4 highlights
|Session
|BST
|Qualifying
|Sat, 18:30
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Sun, 19:00
All sessions live on Sky Sports F1
|Session
|Local Time
|BST
|Practice
|Fri, 13:00
|Fri, 12:00
|Qualifying
|Fri, 16:55
|Fri, 15:55
|Race 1
|Sat, 16:45
|Sat, 15:45
|Race 2
|Sun, 11:00
|Sun, 10:00
All sessions live on Sky Sports F1
|Session
|Local Time
|BST
|Practice
|Fri, 09:35
|Fri, 08:35
|Qualifying
|Fri, 17:50
|Fri, 16:50
|Race 1
|Sat, 10:25
|Sat, 09:25
|Race 2
|Sun, 09:35
|Sun, 08:35
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
05:00 - 06:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:00 - 08:30
08:00 - 09:00
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
07:00 - 08:30
05:00 - 06:00
08:00 - 09:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:10 - 09:10
Also, there is F1TV for us Swedes now... Rest in pieces, Viasat! >:D