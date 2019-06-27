How to watch the Austrian GP this weekend

The ninth round of the world championship takes place at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, which hosts the Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes will be looking to continue its strong run of races, as it can match the record for the most consecutive races won by a single team.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will also be running this weekend, with the time displayed below.



Formula 1

Sky Sports F1

Session Local Time BST FP1 Fri, 11:00 - 12:30 Fri, 10:00 - 11:30 FP2 Fri, 15:00 - 16:30 Fri, 14:00 - 15:30 FP3 Sat, 12:00 - 13:00 Sat,11:00 - 12:00 Qualifying Sat, 15:00 - 16:00 Sat, 14:00 - 15:00 Austrian Grand Prix Sun, 15:10 Sun, 14:10



Channel 4 highlights



Session BST Qualifying Sat, 18:30 Austrian Grand Prix Sun, 19:00

Formula 2

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time BST Practice Fri, 13:00 Fri, 12:00 Qualifying Fri, 16:55 Fri, 15:55 Race 1 Sat, 16:45 Sat, 15:45 Race 2 Sun, 11:00 Sun, 10:00



Formula 3

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

