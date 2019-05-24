user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 scraps plan for standard gearboxes in 2021

F1 scraps plan for standard gearboxes in 2021

  • Published on 24 May 2019 20:04
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has confirmed that it will not appoint a sole supplier for Formula 1 gearboxes for the 2021 season.

As part of the rule changes that are set to be enforced in just under two years, the FIA opened a tender for standardised gearboxes for the sport in February earlier this year.

However, it has since been announced that the plan will not go ahead following "detailed analysis" by the FIA Technical Department.

"The Council's decision was based on consideration of both technical and financial information made available by teams and suppliers," wrote the FIA. 

"The technical data provided revealed that gearbox technology in Formula 1 has largely converged and that, as a result, there is little performance differentiation at present.

"It was also noted that, due to the complexity of the components, gearboxes remain a sensitive matter in terms of reliability, and this was factored into the evaluations of the FIA Technical Department."

With both the technical and sporting regulations set to be overhauled for 2021, one major piece that the sport wants to control is the costs. 

The FIA also found through relevant data that it could save costs in other ways than simply imposing a single supplier for F1 gearboxes.

"Regarding the financial implications of the tender process, detailed financial data was requested from F1 competitors and a number of teams operating different business models supplied the FIA with relevant information.

"Analysis of this revealed that similar financial savings could be made by means other than the specification of a single supplier.

"These methods are being discussed with the Formula 1 teams and will be included in the regulatory package to be presented by the end of June."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,719

    A bit surprised by this. but it looks like a good thing

    • + 0
    • May 24 2019 - 21:06
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 943

    Not too surprised really. Imagine the task they had trying to convince Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault that they might have to use someone else's gearbox to connect to their power units.

    • + 0
    • May 25 2019 - 02:37
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,321

    Good, it was bound to fail anyway..

    • + 1
    • May 25 2019 - 08:43


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar