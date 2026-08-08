F1 Test calendar 2019

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CircuitTest calendarDriverFastest laptimekm / Laps
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1:18.161
1:18.247
1:17.704
1:17.393
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1:17.709
1:17.144
1:16.231
1:16.221
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1:29.379
1:29.029
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1:15.511
1:15.775
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1:37.124
1:37.204
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racetracktestcalendar
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Feb 18 2019 - Feb 21 2019
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19 Feb C. Leclerc 1:18.247 Live
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21 Feb N. Hülkenberg 1:17.393 Live
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Feb 26 2019 - Mar 1 2019
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27 Feb C. Sainz jr 1:17.144 Live
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28 Feb C. Leclerc 1:16.231 Live
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Apr 2 2019 - Apr 3 2019
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2 Apr M. Verstappen 1:29.379 Live
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3 Apr G. Russell 1:29.029 Live
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May 14 2019 - May 15 2019
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15 May N. Mazepin 1:15.775 Live
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Dec 3 2019 - Dec 4 2019
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3 Dec V. Bottas 1:37.124
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4 Dec G. Russell 1:37.204
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