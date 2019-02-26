F1Barcelona, February 26, 2019

- Camera-
- Picture size3461x5185 px
- Focal length-
- Aperture-
- Shutter speed-
- DateFeb 26 2019
Formula One Testing
Pierre Gasly (FRA), Red Bull Racing
26.02.2019. Formula One Testing, Day One, Barcelona, Spain. Tuesday.
- www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com - copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
XPB Images
Barcelona
Spain
Formel1 Formel Testing Test F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one February Spain Barcelona Catalunya Tuesday 26 02 2 2019 Action Track