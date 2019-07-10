Rich Energy terminates title sponsor contract with Haas

Rich Energy has confirmed that it has split from the Haas Formula 1 team on the eve of the 2019 British Grand Prix.
“We aim to beat Red Bull and being behind Williams in Austria is unacceptable,” read a tweet from the energy drink company.
“The politics and PC attitude in F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well.”
Rich Energy confirmed in October of last year that it would become the title sponsor for Haas for the 2019 season.
Haas, who is currently competing in its fourth season of Formula 1, entered the campaign under 'Rich Energy Haas F1 Team'.
Rich Energy has fallen under some controversy this year, as it was engaged in a legal battle with British company Whyte Bikes, who claimed Rich Energy copied their logo of a stag's head.
Rich Energy lost the court battle, and had its appeal rejected. Rich Energy's logos were removed from the Haas VF-19 livery ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Haas has endured a tough season so far, as it has struggled for race pace at most events, despite showing strong performances during Saturday qualifying.
After nine races so far in 2019, the American outfit sits ninth in the constructors' standings, one point behind Toro Rosso. However, it has not scored a top ten finish at the last three events.
Haas is yet to comment on the situation.
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (6)Login to reply
Kean
Posts: 511
I’d say the lack of Rich Energy drinks in stores is inhibiting your business... There’s definitely something fishy about this company, strange that Gene Haas did business with them in the first place.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 725
I was going to say the same thing. I doubt anybody is going to want to bring them on board as a sponsor after that but knows everybody's scrambling for money. I'm sure they were thinking that they just wanted somebody to help share the financial burden of being in formula one.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,892
I really just think he felt the scent of money and didn't care about the other details. The people who know stuff and the people who make stuff happen don't tend to mix very often, Zak Brown being an exception.
There was a very similar partnership in gaming a while ago, when a famous publisher partnered with a marketplace infamous for selling a lot of stolen game keys.
Kean
Posts: 511
@Calle I’m sure money was the motivator, l just hope Gene was smart enough to demand the money up front
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,600
Good riddance
calle.itw
Posts: 6,892
I really agree, anyone partnering with this company will look worse for it, so honestly Rich does Haas a service by terminating this deal. Yeah, they'll lose some money income, but they can get that from a less shady sponsor.