user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Rich Energy terminates title sponsor contract with Haas

  • Published on 10 Jul 2019 19:05
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Rich Energy has confirmed that it has split from the Haas Formula 1 team on the eve of the 2019 British Grand Prix. 

“We aim to beat Red Bull and being behind Williams in Austria is unacceptable,” read a tweet from the energy drink company. 

“The politics and PC attitude in F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well.”

Rich Energy confirmed in October of last year that it would become the title sponsor for Haas for the 2019 season.

Haas, who is currently competing in its fourth season of Formula 1, entered the campaign under 'Rich Energy Haas F1 Team'.

Rich Energy has fallen under some controversy this year, as it was engaged in a legal battle with British company Whyte Bikes, who claimed Rich Energy copied their logo of a stag's head.

Rich Energy lost the court battle, and had its appeal rejected. Rich Energy's logos were removed from the Haas VF-19 livery ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Haas has endured a tough season so far, as it has struggled for race pace at most events, despite showing strong performances during Saturday qualifying. 

After nine races so far in 2019, the American outfit sits ninth in the constructors' standings, one point behind Toro Rosso. However, it has not scored a top ten finish at the last three events.

Haas is yet to comment on the situation.


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • Kean

    Posts: 511

    I’d say the lack of Rich Energy drinks in stores is inhibiting your business... There’s definitely something fishy about this company, strange that Gene Haas did business with them in the first place.

    • + 0
    • Jul 10 2019 - 20:04
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 725

      I was going to say the same thing. I doubt anybody is going to want to bring them on board as a sponsor after that but knows everybody's scrambling for money. I'm sure they were thinking that they just wanted somebody to help share the financial burden of being in formula one.

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 20:14
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,892

      I really just think he felt the scent of money and didn't care about the other details. The people who know stuff and the people who make stuff happen don't tend to mix very often, Zak Brown being an exception.

      There was a very similar partnership in gaming a while ago, when a famous publisher partnered with a marketplace infamous for selling a lot of stolen game keys.

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 20:26
    • Kean

      Posts: 511

      @Calle I’m sure money was the motivator, l just hope Gene was smart enough to demand the money up front

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 21:17
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,600

    Good riddance

    • + 0
    • Jul 10 2019 - 20:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,892

      I really agree, anyone partnering with this company will look worse for it, so honestly Rich does Haas a service by terminating this deal. Yeah, they'll lose some money income, but they can get that from a less shady sponsor.

      • + 0
      • Jul 10 2019 - 20:24


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar