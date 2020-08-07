Raikkonen confident Alfa Romeo can reach top ten fight

user icon
  Published on 07 Aug 2020 13:45
  By: Coilin Higgins

Despite the team having a rather poor start to the season so far, Kimi Raikkonen is confident Alfa Romeo can reach the top ten and fight for points regularly.

Out of the four races this year, only two points have been scored by the team courtesy of Antonio Giovinazzi at the season-opener Austrian Grand Prix as the team constantly struggled to get out of Q1 in qualifying.

Raikkonen cited speed is the main factor missing from the car this year, something that has plagued all the Ferrari-powered teams on the grid this season, but was confident it could be improved upon.

“Obviously we know that the speed is not where we should be, Raikkonen said.

“But we need to extract all the speed and maximise everything to be there. I don't think we have done that so far, so I think that's one area for sure.

"Just to try to get everything out of the car. But from the set-up side, it's a never-ending story. We keep trying things and try to learn.”

Double-headers allow teams to try different things

Returning to Silverstone for the second week in a row for this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Raikkonen noted how it can allow teams to try different things in order to find improvements quicker.

“I think it's quite unique this year because we end up racing sometimes at the same track two weekends in a row so obviously you can try things more, and you have a good baseline from the weekend before,” Raikkonen added.

“Obviously we always keep trying things and see if we learn something or if it's going to be better or worse, you never know. You might try something completely different some practices, just to figure it out if it's going to be better in one area and not as good in the others.

"But I don't think we've been massively wrong in the races before – or very wrong in the last weekend either.”

