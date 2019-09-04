user icon
Italian GP confirms new five-year deal

  • Published on 04 Sep 2019 19:10
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least the end of the 2024 season, F1 CEO Chase Carey confirmed on Wednesday.

The deal was announced at a Milan festival ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as celebrations were held to commemorate 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari. 

The draft calendar that was released last weekend had listed Italy as subject to contract signing, which has now been confirmed.

Next year's schedule will see an unprecedented 22-race season, kicking off in Melbourne, which hosts the Australian Grand Prix. 

The 2020 race in Monza will fill its usual slot in the first week of September, and the second race after the summer break, following F1's trip to the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Italian Grand Prix has been present on the F1 calendar every year since the World Championship kicked off in 1950, with every race being held at Monza bar the event in 1980, which was at Imola. 

"We are really pleased to have reached an agreement with the ACI which ensures the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar until at least 2024," Carey said

"This is one of four Grands Prix that were part of the 1950 championship and still features in the calendar and along with the British Grand Prix, it is the only one to have been held every year since then.

"History, speed and passion are words that motorsport fans associate with Monza. The feeling one gets at this Grand Prix is truly unique, as is the circuit’s distinctive podium.

"I would like to thank the ACI, especially its President, Angelo Sticchi Damiani for its efforts and this five-year deal means that another part of the jigsaw for the Formula 1 of the future, is now in place.

"The championship features many historic venues such as Monza and also new countries in which the already vast fan-base of our sport can grow. For now, we can look forward to what is bound to be another great race this weekend, as we prepare for the Formula 1 Gran Premio Heineken D'Italia 2020 and in the years to come.”

Sticchi Damiani added: "It is just like winning a Formula 1 Grand Prix, a very hard and important one, fought to the finish line - which counts as not one but five titles!

"It’s with great satisfaction that I welcome the conclusion of the agreement between ACI and Formula 1, which guarantees the inclusion, for the next five years, of the Italian Grand Prix in the calendar of the Formula 1 World Championship, and ensures that the event will take place in the ‘Temple of Speed': the Monza Eni Circuit, not only the oldest but also the fastest and most spectacular circuit of the whole motorsport.

"A great outcome for ACI, for Monza, for the Lombardy Region and Italian sport in general, which opens up a five-year perspective to build a future that matches the legendary past that has made Monza a world capital of motorsport.

"It was a challenging journey to get to this outcome and is one of those race victories that makes us forget every risk, every effort, and leaves inside a great joy and an uncontrollable desire to celebrate."


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Good. It's a nice track that I'd prefer to see remain on the calendar.

    • + 0
    • Sep 4 2019 - 20:25
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    Sense prevails - great news - the cathedral of speed.

    • + 0
    • Sep 4 2019 - 20:44
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 154

    In complete agreement.

    • + 0
    • Sep 5 2019 - 17:18
  • Dert38

    Posts: 68

    Raik should've won last year...

    • + 0
    • Sep 5 2019 - 19:14


show sidebar