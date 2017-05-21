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Motopark

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DE Motopark

  • Team name Motopark
  • Base Oschersleben, Germany
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1998
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Photo gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

History Motopark

  •  
    Driver
    #
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • 2008

    1

  • Motopark Academy
  •  

    1

  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy
  • Motopark Academy

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