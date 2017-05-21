Motopark
Motopark
- Team name Motopark
- Base Oschersleben, Germany
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1998
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 428 comments on Motopark
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Motopark
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, M...
Aug 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, r...
Aug 18 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, S...
Aug 18 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 4, r...
Jul 14 2018Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 11 Sacha Fenestraz (FRA, Carlin, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), 13 Fabio Scherer (CHE, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 25 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 27 Daniel Ticktum (GBR, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 24 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 3 Sebastian Fernandez (ESP, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 24 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 24 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 24 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR) Press conference, 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR), 17. - 19. August 2018 *** Local Caption *** Copyright (c) FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR) Thomas Suer Silverstone Great Britain
Aug 19 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR) 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR), 17. - 19. August 2018 *** Local Caption *** Copyright (c) FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 6, race 3, Silverstone (GBR) Thomas Suer Silverstone Great Britain
Aug 19 2018Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F3: Gunther wins as disaster strikes Norris
Max Gunther has won his second race of the weekend, taking two out of a possible three victories at Pau. The German had the race handed to him as long time leader Lando Norris h...21 May 2017 17:49
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F3: Gunther wins race 2 in Pau
Max Gunther has taken his first win of the season after controlling the pace from the very start and holding off an early challenge from Lando Norris. Gunther started the race f...21 May 2017 11:21
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F3: Eriksson wins feisty Race 1 at Pau
Formula 3 European Championship leader Joel Eriksson emerged victorious from Race 1 at the Pau street circuit on Saturday morning, mastering a damp circuit and holding...20 May 2017 12:21
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F3: 2017 entry list confirmed
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...20 Mar 2017 18:39
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F3: Soori gets 2017 F3 drive with Team Motopark
Team Motopark have announced that 16 year old German driver Keyvan Andres Soori will race for them in the FIA F3 European Championship this season. The team's other sea...10 Feb 2017 13:56
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F3: Team Motopark retain Joel Erikkson
Joel Erikkson will remain with Team Motopark for the 2017 FIA Formula Three championship after impressing in his first year. In 2016, Erikkson claimed the rookie title and...20 Jan 2017 14:22
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F3: Another Ferrari junior joins Prema
Prema Powerteam have signed Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou for the 2017 European Formula Three Championship. The Chinese driver joins former-Red Bull man Callum Ilott at the Itali...12 Dec 2016 17:50
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F3: Teams unhappy with Zandvoort crane incident.
Formula 3 European Championship competitors were angered by a crane retrieving a stranded car under local yellow flags during the final race of the Zandvoort round. During race...22 Jul 2016 13:38
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F3: Motopark signs Pommer and Raghunathan
FIA Formula 3 European Championship newcomers Team Motopark have announced the signing of another two drivers: Markus Pommer and Mahaveer Raghunathan. The 24-year old German won...19 Feb 2015 08:39
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F3: Max Verstappen breaks F3 track record on debut test day
Max Verstappen has finished his first Formula 3 test day on a high. The 16 year old Dutchman made his F3 debut today after just nine test with a Formula Renault 2.0 car. The tes...18 Dec 2013 17:31
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F3: Max Verstappen to test F3 car for Motopark at Valencia this week
Max Verstappen will be testing a Formula 3 car this week at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. After just nine Formula Renault 2.0 tests with several teams, the son of forme...16 Dec 2013 10:03
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F2: Christopher Zanella aims for F2 title and F1 prize test
2011 FIA Formula Two runner-up Christopher Zanella has his sights firmly set on championship victory and the Williams F1 prize test after confirming he is to return to the serie...27 Mar 2012 16:06
21 May 2017 17:49
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17:49F3
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11:21F3
20 May 2017 12:21
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12:21F3
20 Mar 2017 18:39
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18:39F3
10 Feb 2017 13:56
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13:56F3
20 Jan 2017 14:22
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14:22F3
12 Dec 2016 17:50
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17:50F3
22 Jul 2016 13:38
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13:38F3
19 Feb 2015 08:39
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08:39F3
18 Dec 2013 17:31
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17:31F3
16 Dec 2013 10:03
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10:03F3
27 Mar 2012 16:06
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16:06F2
History Motopark
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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2008
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy
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Motopark Academy