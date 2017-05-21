Aug 25 2018Album
Max Gunther has won his second race of the weekend, taking two out of a possible three victories at Pau. The German had the race handed to him as long time leader Lando Norris h...
Max Gunther has taken his first win of the season after controlling the pace from the very start and holding off an early challenge from Lando Norris. Gunther started the race f...
Formula 3 European Championship leader Joel Eriksson emerged victorious from Race 1 at the Pau street circuit on Saturday morning, mastering a damp circuit and holding...
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...
Team Motopark have announced that 16 year old German driver Keyvan Andres Soori will race for them in the FIA F3 European Championship this season. The team's other sea...
Joel Erikkson will remain with Team Motopark for the 2017 FIA Formula Three championship after impressing in his first year. In 2016, Erikkson claimed the rookie title and...
Prema Powerteam have signed Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou for the 2017 European Formula Three Championship. The Chinese driver joins former-Red Bull man Callum Ilott at the Itali...
Formula 3 European Championship competitors were angered by a crane retrieving a stranded car under local yellow flags during the final race of the Zandvoort round. During race...
FIA Formula 3 European Championship newcomers Team Motopark have announced the signing of another two drivers: Markus Pommer and Mahaveer Raghunathan. The 24-year old German won...
Max Verstappen has finished his first Formula 3 test day on a high. The 16 year old Dutchman made his F3 debut today after just nine test with a Formula Renault 2.0 car. The tes...
Max Verstappen will be testing a Formula 3 car this week at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. After just nine Formula Renault 2.0 tests with several teams, the son of forme...
2011 FIA Formula Two runner-up Christopher Zanella has his sights firmly set on championship victory and the Williams F1 prize test after confirming he is to return to the serie...
