Hartley joins Dragon Racing for 2019/20 season

Brendon Hartley has picked up a full-time drive in the Formula E championship with Geox Dragon Racing, the team has confirmed.

Hartley, a two-time World Endurance Champion, is the first driver to be confirmed by the American team for the sixth season of the Formula E championship.

The Kiwi will also race in the WEC this year with Toyota, returning to the championship after a season in Formula 1 in 2018 with Toro Rosso.

"I’m happy to be taking on a new challenge in Formula E together with GEOX DRAGON racing, Hartley said.

"Formula E is totally different from any other race series I’ve been in, but I am hoping my experience in many categories with energy management will pay dividends and give me a head start as a rookie.

“I’ve always been a fan of street tracks and FE has some of the wildest I’ve seen. That together with some of the best drivers and manufacturers in the world makes it an exciting place to be. I’ve already started working with most of the GEOX DRAGON team, and I have a strong feeling that we can share some good success together in the coming season.”

Jay Penske, owner of the Geox Dragon team, added: “I am very pleased to have Brendon pilot one of our two entries in Season 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Brendon is a real racer.

"He has a unique combination of experience, intellect, and racecraft that will allow him to maximize the potential of the new Penske EV-4 powertrain. Most importantly, he shares our hunger, and our determination to take the fight to the incredible field of major manufacturers this season.”

Hartley is currently working with the Ferrari F1 team, holding a development driver role with the Italian squad.

The sixth season of Formula E kicks off on the 22 November, with the Ad-Diriyah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia hosting the opening round of the championship.