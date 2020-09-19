Binotto confirms 'small upgrades' for Ferrari at upcoming Russian GP

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed the team will bring 'small upgrades' to the upcoming Russian Grand Prix, but he is not expecting any major breakthroughs with the new upgrades.

Ferrari has suffered in 2020 so far with poor pace, which currently sees the team a lowly sixth in the constructor's championship.

Binotto admitted that the main problem with the SF100 is with tyre wear on race day, but said that the upgrades planned for Sochi will not contribute to resolving this issue.

“There will be small upgrades, but this will not change the big picture,” Binotto recently told Autosport.

“I think we are at the moment out of pace in the race, and we are somehow wearing too much the tyres. The upgrades will not be the ones that address it.

“I think on our side we need to review the projects, with the view of 2021. I think it will take some more time to do it.”

Binotto has 'trust and support' of Ferrari management

Despite initial rumours that Binotto could be soon let go from his team principal role, he insisted that he has the full 'trust and support' of the top brass at the Maranello based squad.

“I’ve got the commitment, the trust and the support of my top management, which is great,” Binotto added.

“Even more, I think we’ve got the support of the entire team, and I think that as well is important, and having an entire team supporting the values, the vision and objectives is key.

“How long will it take us to get back? Obviously now we are in a difficult situation at the moment because of the regulations. A lot of components are frozen, [we are] limited in the activities we may do in the wind tunnel or simulations.

“So I think 2020 is certainly very difficult, 2021 I hope we can do better than what we are doing today. But I think 2022 will be our most important opportunity.”