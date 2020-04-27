French GP called off amid coronavirus pandemic

The French Grand Prix is the latest Formula 1 race to be called off in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The event becomes the tenth race in 2020 to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major doubt hung over the possibility of the race going ahead after it was announced earlier this month that all mass events had been cancelled until mid-July.

Therefore, the French Grand Prix will not be held this year, with no rescheduling date being discussed.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event,” said the race's managing director Eric Boullier.

“The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more original event in the heart of the Southern Region.”

F1 CEO Chase Carey added: "We have been in close contact with the French promoter during this evolving situation and while it is disappointing for our fans and the F1 community that the French Grand Prix will not take place we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon.”

The French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard returned to F1 in 2018, with the two turbo-hybrid era races being won by Lewis Hamilton.