Two races at Austria and Silverstone set to open 2020 F1 season

Two races at Austria and Silverstone set to open 2020 F1 season

  • Published on 26 Apr 2020 13:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

The Red Bull Ring and Silverstone are likely to host the opening four rounds of the 2020 Formula 1 world championship, with each circuit hosting two rounds each.

With necessary approvals from respective government, F1 plans to open the 2020 season in Austria with two rounds on July 5 and 12, before moving onto Britain for another double-header at the end of July.

Both the Austrian and Styrian government have said that they will allow the Austrian Grand Prix to go ahead on the condition that it is held behind closed doors and with only the necessary staff in attendance.

It is understood that F1 plans to hold these events back-to-back at the same venue with all circuit and team staff facing quarantine in their hotels between races. 

The Red Bull Ring is situated in the Austrian countryside near the Styrian mountains, with an airport on-site, allowing necessary staff to travel to and from the circuit without putting any of the city populous in danger of infection.

Silverstone circuit is also looking set at hosting a double header race weekend, but it is expected that this event will also take place with no fans in attendance.

Britain's culture sectary Brian Dowden reported positive talks amongst various governing bodies in British sport, with the UK government expected to hold a meeting next week to discuss when it could be possible to resume sporting events in a safe manner.

Austria became one of the first countries in the EU to relax it's lockdown restrictions, with the UK rumoured to be looking at relaxing its restrictions by the end of May.

However, with the risk of COVID-19 still a major threat across the globe, it has not yet been made clear by F1 or the FIA as to when it could be expected for races to return with fans in attendance.

