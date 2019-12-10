Pirelli announces tyre compounds for first four races of 2020

Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the opening four Grands Prix of 2020, which includes the first-ever Vietnam Grand Prix

All four races will see the C2, C3 and C4 compounds in use, with no change in the allocation for the rounds in Australia and China.

In 2019, Bahrain brought the C1 compound that was used sparsely throughout the season.

Take a look at the full allocation below for the first four races of the new season.