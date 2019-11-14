Weather forecast for the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend

The Interlagos circuit plays host to the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. The event is often met with unpredictable or torrential weather, with the most recent rain-affected race coming in 2016.

At that race, Max Verstappen managed to keep his car out of the barriers and storm his way to third place after making a late pit stop.

This weekend, mixed conditions are anticipated. At the start of the event, rain is expected however it is expected to clear over the course of the three-day competition.

Friday: ⛈️ High risk of rain/thunderstorms (27ºC).

On Friday it may rain all day, sometimes with heavy thunderstorms. However, with 27 degrees Celcius forecast, it is set to be the hottest day of the weekend.

Saturday: ☁️ Cloudy / Small chance of rain (22ºC).

On Saturday, the day of qualifying, the day should start dry, with the sun occasionally in sight. As the day follows, however, it will become more cloudy with the chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: 🌤️ Partly cloudy/dry (23ºC)

On Sunday, some clouds are expected, however there is not expected to be a threat of rain for the grand prix.