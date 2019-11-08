user icon
icon

link-icon
Mercedes celebrates six titles at Brackley and Brixworth

Mercedes celebrates six titles at Brackley and Brixworth

  • Published on 08 Nov 2019 10:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Last weekend at the US Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton picked up his sixth world drivers' championship, crossing the line in second place teammate Valtteri Bottas.

It marked the Briton's fifth title in the last six years, while Mercedes has taken all championships on offer in the turbo-hybrid era that began in 2014.

To celebrate the success, Hamilton and Bottas visited both of Mercedes' factories in Brackley on Brixworth to spend time with team personnel.

"I never in a million years thought I'd get to six," Hamilton said. "I grew up watching Formula 1 and I always wanted to do something like Ayrton. If I could get to Formula 1, that'd be great; if I could get three titles, that'd be incredible.

"And now we've doubled that - it's truly unbelievable. I love to see how motivated you all are, that really spurs me on, and I hope you've seen some of that in my driving.

"Valtteri also has done exceptionally well this year and has been an incredible teammate. I'm really proud to work alongside him and I expect him to be a massive challenger next year.

"We must keep pushing because I know we have more to do - more championships to win, more races to win - and I truly believe that we can do that. A big, big thank you to you all!"

Bottas added: "It's amazing to be part of the team that clinched the constructors' title. Let me repeat something I said last year when I was standing here: Let's do it all again next year, I know we can do it!

"Huge congratulations to Lewis as well for winning the drivers' championship this year - next year it won't be that easy."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Photos Mercedes championship celebrations

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar