Pirelli announces tyre compounds for German GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the German Grand Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has opted to select the C2 as the hardest compound, while the C4 will be the theoretical quickest for the weekend, with the C3 being the middle option.

It will mark the sixth race up to that point that Pirelli has chosen the C2, C3 and C4 tyre range.

The C2 tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C3 will be identified with a yellow line, and the soft C4 will have red side walls.

