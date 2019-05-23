user icon
Pirelli announces tyre compounds for German GP

Pirelli announces tyre compounds for German GP

  Published on 23 May 2019 14:22
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the German Grand Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has opted to select the C2 as the hardest compound, while the C4 will be the theoretical quickest for the weekend, with the C3 being the middle option.

It will mark the sixth race up to that point that Pirelli has chosen the C2, C3 and C4 tyre range.

The C2 tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C3 will be identified with a yellow line, and the soft C4 will have red side walls.
 

Grand Prix

       C1

     C2

      C3   C4         C5
Australia         X        X       X           
Bahrain        X       X        X                   
China         X        X         X         
Azerbaijan         X        X       X           
Monaco          
Spain        X       X         X    
Canada            X       X            X
France         X        X       X  
Austria          X        X       X  
Great Britain        X       X        X    
Germany         X        X       X  

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

