Grand Prixview: Monaco 2019

The fifth round of the world championship takes place this weekend at Monaco, often cited as the crown jewel of the Formula 1 calendar. It will be the 77th the race has taken place through the streets of Monte Carlo.

The circuit

The streets of Monaco that host the Grand Prix are traditionally small and narrow, which makes overtaking extremely difficult. The tightness of the circuit means drivers must be precise through all the corners.

Length of the circuit 3,337 meters Number of racing laps 78 Total race distance 260.3 kilometres Lap record 1:14.260 (Max Verstappen, 2018)



Just like in previous seasons, the circuit contains one DRS zone. The

drivers can open the flap of their rear wing between turns 19 and 1.



Driving direction Clockwise Number of turns 19 (8 to the left, 11 to the right) Distance from the start to the first corner 226.7 meters Braking points of more than 2G 9, of which 0 heavy Percentage on full throttle 22-34 per cent Number of gear changes in a lap 62 Highest lateral G-force 3.6G in turn 13 Length of pit lane below the limiter 324.7 meters Duration of the drive through the pits 19.5 seconds Fuel consumption Low Side of pole position Left Tyre compounds C3, C4, C5 DRS zones Turn 19-1 Opportunity of a safety car High Chance of rain Average



The contenders

Monaco usually favours those who do well in qualifying. However, that is not always the case, as the race can transpire against them.

In recent years, Red Bull has arguably been the strongest team around the circuit, however this year, it is Mercedes who go into the race as favourites following their dominating start to the 2019 season.

Last year at Monaco

In 2018, Daniel Ricciardo took his second win of the season, which would prove to be his last win and podium for Red Bull Racing. The Australian found redemption after missing out on the win in 2016 when he lost the lead after a slow pit stop.

Best time FP1 1:12.126 (Ricciardo) Best time FP2 1:11.841 (Ricciardo) Best time FP3 1:11.786 (Ricciardo) Best time Q1 1:12.013 (Ricciardo) Best time Q2 1:11.278 (Ricciardo) Best time Q3 1:10.810 (Ricciardo) Fastest race lap 1:14.260 (Verstappen) Total race time 1 hour 42 minutes and 55 seconds Average speed 157.3 kilometres per hour Highest top speed 293.5 kilometres per hour Podium Ricciardo - Vettel - Hamilton Winning strategy 1 stop, on lap 17 Total number of stops 26 Number of retirements 3



Weather

Drivers won't have to worry about rain impacting the race weekend, as the track is set to remain dry all weekend. Temperatures will also be quite high, bringing little to no threat of rain.