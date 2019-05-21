user icon
icon

link-icon
Grand Prixview: Monaco 2019

Grand Prixview: Monaco 2019

  • Published on 21 May 2019 15:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The fifth round of the world championship takes place this weekend at Monaco, often cited as the crown jewel of the Formula 1 calendar. It will be the 77th the race has taken place through the streets of Monte Carlo.

The circuit

The streets of Monaco that host the Grand Prix are traditionally small and narrow, which makes overtaking extremely difficult. The tightness of the circuit means drivers must be precise through all the corners.

Length of the circuit 3,337 meters
Number of racing laps 78
Total race distance 260.3 kilometres
Lap record 1:14.260 (Max Verstappen, 2018)


Just like in previous seasons, the circuit contains one DRS zone. The
drivers can open the flap of their rear wing between turns 19 and 1.
 

Driving direction Clockwise
Number of turns 19 (8 to the left, 11 to the right)
Distance from the start to the first corner 226.7 meters
Braking points of more than 2G 9, of which 0 heavy
Percentage on full throttle 22-34 per cent
Number of gear changes in a lap 62
Highest lateral G-force 3.6G in turn 13
Length of pit lane below the limiter 324.7 meters
Duration of the drive through the pits 19.5 seconds
Fuel consumption Low
Side of pole position Left
Tyre compounds C3, C4, C5
DRS zones Turn 19-1
Opportunity of a safety car High
Chance of rain Average


The contenders 

Monaco usually favours those who do well in qualifying. However, that is not always the case, as the race can transpire against them.

In recent years, Red Bull has arguably been the strongest team around the circuit, however this year, it is Mercedes who go into the race as favourites following their dominating start to the 2019 season.

Last year at Monaco

In 2018, Daniel Ricciardo took his second win of the season, which would prove to be his last win and podium for Red Bull Racing. The Australian found redemption after missing out on the win in 2016 when he lost the lead after a slow pit stop.

Best time FP1 1:12.126 (Ricciardo)
Best time FP2 1:11.841 (Ricciardo)
Best time FP3 1:11.786 (Ricciardo)
Best time Q1 1:12.013 (Ricciardo)
Best time Q2 1:11.278 (Ricciardo)
Best time Q3 1:10.810 (Ricciardo)
Fastest race lap 1:14.260 (Verstappen)
Total race time 1 hour 42 minutes and 55 seconds
Average speed 157.3 kilometres per hour
Highest top speed 293.5 kilometres per hour
Podium Ricciardo - Vettel - Hamilton
Winning strategy 1 stop, on lap 17
Total number of stops 26
Number of retirements 3


Weather

Drivers won't have to worry about rain impacting the race weekend, as the track is set to remain dry all weekend. Temperatures will also be quite high, bringing little to no threat of rain.


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar