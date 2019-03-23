Feb 15Album
Jean-Eric Vergne has won the Sanya ePrix, but escaped a penalty for not respecting safety car procedure. Last time out in Hong Kong, the race was decided post-chequered flag as...
Lucas Di Grassi continued his good form from FP1 with an impressive 1.01.2013 to top the time sheets in the second practice session in Mexico City. Felix Rosenqvist (1.01.4...
Audi Sport Team driver Lucas Di Grassi comfortably topped the time sheets in FP1 this morning, as the Formula E championship resumed at a dusty Mexico City circuit. Grip wa...
Alex Lynn has been confirmed as the full time driver for DS Virgin Racing for next years Formula E season. The Brit was the teams reserve driver last season, standing in for the...
DS Virgin Racing has confirmed that Alex Lynn will be making his ePrix debut in New York next month. The Brit stands in for Jose Maria Lopez who will be competing in the World E...
Sebastien Buemi finished the second practice session for the Monaco ePrix in first position for Renault e.dams, setting the streets of the Principality alight with a best lap of...
Jose Maria Lopez has been given the green light to drive in FP1 tomorrow for DS Virgin Racing but will be called to the medical centre following the session for further checks w...
With only one day before the Mexico ePrix, we are gearing up for should be an exciting day of action. Mexico plays host to round four of the 2016/17 Formula E championship,...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has paid tribute to departing technical chief Pat Symonds. Symonds leaves the team after three years, following a move from Manor...
Former Formula One driver Mark Webber thinks that Williams should look outside of Formula One for Valtteri Bottas' replacement should the Finn move to Mercedes. Webber, who...
Pat Fry has spoken of Manor Racing Team's plans to grow and move further up the grid. The team, which joined Formula One as Virgin Racing in 2010, was rescued by OVO Energy...
Formula E rivals Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi believe that Jose Maria Lopez will be a major force when he joins the championship next year. The Argentinian, who has won ...
Former Jordan and Midland driver Tiago Monteiro has become the latest ex-Formula One driver to sample Formula E machinery after he tested for the Mahindra team at the Circuit de...
At the Young Driver Test to be held in Abu Dhabi in the week following the eighteenth Grand Prix of the season, Scuderia Toro Rosso will run two drivers: Luiz Razia and Johnny C...
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its successful young driver programme in the 2012 season with a junior team for the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). Roberto Merhi (Spain, 20, Junge ...
Jaime Alguersuari from Spain, together with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, will be Pirellis two test drivers during the 2012 season, as the Italian firm enters its second year of ...
