Virgin Racing
Virgin Racing
- Team name Virgin Racing
- Base Dinnington, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2010
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 6,433 comments on Virgin Racing
- 2 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Virgin Racing
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On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Aud...
May 8 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Aud...
Apr 25 2021Album
On screen:
Nick Cassidy (NZL), Envision Virgin Racing, Aud...
Apr 11 2021Album
On screen:
Sebastien Buemi (CHE), Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM...
Apr 10 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD) Envision Virgin Racing, Race...
Feb 27 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD) Envision Virgin Racing Andy...
Feb 27 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Aud...
Feb 29 2020Album
On screen:
Sam Bird (GBR), Envision Virgin Racing Sam Bl...
Feb 28 2020Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing ...
Feb 28 2020Album
On screen:
Lucas Di Grassi (BRA), Audi Sport ABT Schaeffle...
Feb 15 2020Album
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On screen:
Nick Cassidy (NZL), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 Alastair Staley Monte Carlo Monaco action TS-Live Saturday Envision
May 8 2021Album
On screen:
Nick Cassidy (NZL), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 Simon Galloway Monte Carlo Monaco action TS-Live Saturday Envision
May 8 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 Andy Hone Monte Carlo Monaco action TS-Live Saturday Envision
May 8 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 in the gravel Simon Galloway Valencia Spain action TS-Live Sunday Envision
Apr 25 2021Album
On screen:
Nick Cassidy (NZL), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, leads the field at the start Simon Galloway Rome Italy action TS-Live Sunday Envision
Apr 11 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, leads Nyck de Vries (NLD), Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02 Sam Bloxham Rome Italy action
Apr 10 2021Album
On screen:
Sebastien Buemi (CHE), Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, leads Nick Cassidy (NZL), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 Sam Bloxham Rome Italy Action
Apr 10 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD), Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07 Alastair Staley Rome Italy Action
Apr 10 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD) Envision Virgin Racing, Race winner Sam Bird (GBR) Panasonic Jaguar Racing and Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) DS Techeetah celebrate on the podium Andy Hone Diriyah Saudi Arabia Portrait podium TS-Live Saturday Techeetah Saturday Envision Saturday Panasonic
Feb 27 2021Album
On screen:
Robin Frijns (NLD) Envision Virgin Racing Andy Hone Diriyah Saudi Arabia grid TS-Live Saturday Envision
Feb 27 2021Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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FE: Sanya ePrix: Vergne beats Rowland to victory
Jean-Eric Vergne has won the Sanya ePrix, but escaped a penalty for not respecting safety car procedure. Last time out in Hong Kong, the race was decided post-chequered flag as...23 Mar 2019 09:04
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FE: Di Grassi fastest again in FP2
Lucas Di Grassi continued his good form from FP1 with an impressive 1.01.2013 to top the time sheets in the second practice session in Mexico City. Felix Rosenqvist (1.01.4...03 Mar 2018 17:31
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FE: Di Grassi heads FP1 in Mexico
Audi Sport Team driver Lucas Di Grassi comfortably topped the time sheets in FP1 this morning, as the Formula E championship resumed at a dusty Mexico City circuit. Grip wa...03 Mar 2018 15:41
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FE: Lynn joins Bird for full time seat at DS Virgin racing
Alex Lynn has been confirmed as the full time driver for DS Virgin Racing for next years Formula E season. The Brit was the teams reserve driver last season, standing in for the...06 Sep 2017 17:14
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FE: Lynn to make ePrix debut with DS Virgin Racing in New York
DS Virgin Racing has confirmed that Alex Lynn will be making his ePrix debut in New York next month. The Brit stands in for Jose Maria Lopez who will be competing in the World E...28 Jun 2017 15:24
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FE: Buemi heads second practice in Monaco
Sebastien Buemi finished the second practice session for the Monaco ePrix in first position for Renault e.dams, setting the streets of the Principality alight with a best lap of...13 May 2017 12:15
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FE: Lopez given the all clear for FP1 in Monaco
Jose Maria Lopez has been given the green light to drive in FP1 tomorrow for DS Virgin Racing but will be called to the medical centre following the session for further checks w...12 May 2017 17:29
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FE: One day before the action kicks off in Mexico
With only one day before the Mexico ePrix, we are gearing up for should be an exciting day of action. Mexico plays host to round four of the 2016/17 Formula E championship,...31 Mar 2017 16:43
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Williams pays tribute to Pat Symonds
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has paid tribute to departing technical chief Pat Symonds. Symonds leaves the team after three years, following a move from Manor...29 Dec 2016 09:51
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Mark Webber tells Williams "go for LMP1 star"
Former Formula One driver Mark Webber thinks that Williams should look outside of Formula One for Valtteri Bottas' replacement should the Finn move to Mercedes. Webber, who...20 Dec 2016 11:14
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Pat Fry discusses Manor growth
Pat Fry has spoken of Manor Racing Team's plans to grow and move further up the grid. The team, which joined Formula One as Virgin Racing in 2010, was rescued by OVO Energy...09 Aug 2016 10:02
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FE: Title rivals expect Jose Maria Lopez to fight for the title
Formula E rivals Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi believe that Jose Maria Lopez will be a major force when he joins the championship next year. The Argentinian, who has won ...26 Jul 2016 13:02
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FE: Tiago Monteiro tests Formula E car
Former Jordan and Midland driver Tiago Monteiro has become the latest ex-Formula One driver to sample Formula E machinery after he tested for the Mahindra team at the Circuit de...19 Jul 2016 18:17
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Razia and Cecotto at Young Driver Test for Toro Rosso
At the Young Driver Test to be held in Abu Dhabi in the week following the eighteenth Grand Prix of the season, Scuderia Toro Rosso will run two drivers: Luiz Razia and Johnny C...24 Oct 2012 13:43
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DTM: Schumacher to mentor Merhi, Wickens and Vietoris at Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its successful young driver programme in the 2012 season with a junior team for the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). Roberto Merhi (Spain, 20, Junge ...02 Apr 2012 11:45
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Alguersuari and Di Grassi test drivers for Pirelli in 2012
Jaime Alguersuari from Spain, together with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, will be Pirellis two test drivers during the 2012 season, as the Italian firm enters its second year of ...30 Mar 2012 11:41
23 Mar 2019 09:04
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09:04FE
03 Mar 2018 17:31
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17:31FE
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15:41FE
06 Sep 2017 17:14
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17:14FE
28 Jun 2017 15:24
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15:24FE
13 May 2017 12:15
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12:15FE
12 May 2017 17:29
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17:29FE
31 Mar 2017 16:43
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16:43FE
29 Dec 2016 09:51
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09:51F1
20 Dec 2016 11:14
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11:14F1
09 Aug 2016 10:02
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10:02F1
26 Jul 2016 13:02
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13:02FE
19 Jul 2016 18:17
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18:17FE
24 Oct 2012 13:43
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13:43F1
02 Apr 2012 11:45
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11:45DTM
30 Mar 2012 11:41
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11:41F1
History Virgin Racing
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Driver#
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Virgin