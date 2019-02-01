Dallara
Dallara
- Team name Dallara
- Base Parma, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1972
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 936 comments on Dallara
- 1 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Dallara
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, r...
Aug 25 2018Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 11 Sacha Fenestraz (FRA, Carlin, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), 13 Fabio Scherer (CHE, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (IT 10 Robert Shvartzman (RUS, PREMA Theodore Racing, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (IT 8 Marcus Armstrong (ITA, PREMA Theodore Racing, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), 7 Ralf Aron (EST, PREMA Theodore Racing, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 65 Enaam Ahmed (GBR, Hitech Bullfrog GP, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (IT 62 Ferdinand Habsburg (AUT, Carlin, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (IT 39 Alex Palou (ESP, Hitech Bullfrog GP, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), 4 Mick Schumacher (DEU, PREMA Theodore Racing, Dallara F317 - Mercedes-Benz), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 2, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (IT 62 Ferdinand Habsburg (AUT, Carlin, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, race 3, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 26 2018Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA) 44 J?ri Vips (EST, Motopark, Dallara F317 - Volkswagen), FIA Formula 3 European Championship, round 7, Misano (ITA), 24. - 26. August 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship 2018, round 7, Misano (ITA) Thomas Suer Misano Italy
Aug 25 2018Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Steiner: Fourth place possible for Haas
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...01 Feb 2019 12:28
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Alonso set for IndyCar road course test
Fernando Alonso will test a Honda-powered Andretti Autosport Dallara DW12 early next month, according to RACER. The test will give Alonso an insight into the series he coul...16 Aug 2018 09:57
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GP3: Calderon, Mawson secure GP3 deals
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...21 Feb 2018 17:30
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Magnussen: "Always a fantastic experience racing at Monza"
Kevin Magnussen says that it is always a fantastic experience racing at the legendary Monza circuit. The track hosts the next round of the 2017 Championship this weekend, a...30 Aug 2017 15:45
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F2: Leclerc disqualified from qualifying
Charles Leclerc has officially been disqualified from qualifying for tomorrow's feature race after the Monegasque driver failed scrutineering. The 19-year-old took a record ...28 Jul 2017 21:51
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F3: 2017 entry list confirmed
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...20 Mar 2017 18:39
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F3: Joey Mawson gets drive with Van Amersfoort
Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...21 Feb 2017 14:22
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Dallara hits out at F1's radical new rules for 2017
F1 car designer Gian Paolo Dallara has hit at out the sport's 2017 rules revolution. The 80-year-old, whose company is involved in collaboration with the Ferrari-linked Amer...13 Feb 2017 10:05
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IndyCar: Dallara deal introduces changes
IndyCar director of operations and competition Jay Frye says that the contract extension with chassis supplier Dallara is good for the sport as they prepare and plan for th...13 Jan 2017 15:21
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WEC: Ginetta reveal details of LMP1 effort
Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...04 Jan 2017 11:14
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Guenther Steiner: "Our business plan worked"
Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner feels their business model has paid off during their maiden Formula One campaign. The American team signed deals with Dallara and Ferrari that gav...12 Dec 2016 16:15
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WEC: BR Engineering to make LMP1 step
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...17 Nov 2016 10:36
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Heikki Kovalainen wins Super GT title in Japan
Heikki Kovalainen has won the Super GT title in Japan. The former-Formula One driver, who won the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix, claimed victory in the season finale at Motegi, rac...13 Nov 2016 15:53
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IndyCar: IndyCar going for a Champ Car look with 2018 bodywork
IndyCar have announced that the existing Dallara DW12 chassis will continue to be used until 2020. The car could then be replaced in 2021, but for the time being it will be use...26 Oct 2016 15:32
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Dallara refutes Ferrari F1 link
Dallara has played down speculation it is working with Ferrari. Rumours of a Formula One partnership between the two legendary Italian companies has been going around the paddo...10 Oct 2016 10:47
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Ferrari-Dallara speculation ramps up
Ferrari is set to collaborate with Dallara, according to reports Speaking to La Repubblica, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the two parties had been i...19 Sep 2016 10:22
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IndyCar: IndyCar confirms aero kit demise
IndyCar has confirmed that manufacturer-specific aero kits will be phased out at the end of next season. Since last season engine manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet have develop...15 Sep 2016 12:21
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IndyCar: Lights drivers get IndyCar run out at Watkins Glen
Four Indy Lights racers got a chance to impress during an IndyCar test at Watkins Glen yesterday. Dean Stoneman, Shelby Blackstock, and Dalton Kellett were all in action for An...12 Aug 2016 16:38
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Grosjean sure Dallara fixing front wing problems
Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefu...01 Jul 2016 15:20
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Development plan next hurdle for Haas - Grosjean
The real challenge for Haas will be keeping up with the lightening speed of F1's in-season development, Romain Grosjean has admitted. The French driver and new American team...05 Apr 2016 14:22
01 Feb 2019 12:28
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12:28F1
16 Aug 2018 09:57
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09:57F1
21 Feb 2018 17:30
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17:30GP3
30 Aug 2017 15:45
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15:45F1
28 Jul 2017 21:51
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21:51F2
20 Mar 2017 18:39
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18:39F3
21 Feb 2017 14:22
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14:22F3
13 Feb 2017 10:05
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10:05F1
13 Jan 2017 15:21
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15:21IndyCar
04 Jan 2017 11:14
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11:14WEC
12 Dec 2016 16:15
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16:15F1
17 Nov 2016 10:36
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10:36WEC
13 Nov 2016 15:53
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15:53F1
26 Oct 2016 15:32
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15:32IndyCar
10 Oct 2016 10:47
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10:47F1
19 Sep 2016 10:22
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10:22F1
15 Sep 2016 12:21
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12:21IndyCar
12 Aug 2016 16:38
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16:38IndyCar
01 Jul 2016 15:20
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15:20F1
05 Apr 2016 14:22
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14:22F1
History Dallara
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Driver#
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Dallara
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Dallara