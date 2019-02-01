Aug 25 2018Album
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...
Fernando Alonso will test a Honda-powered Andretti Autosport Dallara DW12 early next month, according to RACER. The test will give Alonso an insight into the series he coul...
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...
Kevin Magnussen says that it is always a fantastic experience racing at the legendary Monza circuit. The track hosts the next round of the 2017 Championship this weekend, a...
Charles Leclerc has officially been disqualified from qualifying for tomorrow's feature race after the Monegasque driver failed scrutineering. The 19-year-old took a record ...
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...
Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...
F1 car designer Gian Paolo Dallara has hit at out the sport's 2017 rules revolution. The 80-year-old, whose company is involved in collaboration with the Ferrari-linked Amer...
IndyCar director of operations and competition Jay Frye says that the contract extension with chassis supplier Dallara is good for the sport as they prepare and plan for th...
Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...
Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner feels their business model has paid off during their maiden Formula One campaign. The American team signed deals with Dallara and Ferrari that gav...
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...
Heikki Kovalainen has won the Super GT title in Japan. The former-Formula One driver, who won the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix, claimed victory in the season finale at Motegi, rac...
IndyCar have announced that the existing Dallara DW12 chassis will continue to be used until 2020. The car could then be replaced in 2021, but for the time being it will be use...
Dallara has played down speculation it is working with Ferrari. Rumours of a Formula One partnership between the two legendary Italian companies has been going around the paddo...
Ferrari is set to collaborate with Dallara, according to reports Speaking to La Repubblica, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the two parties had been i...
IndyCar has confirmed that manufacturer-specific aero kits will be phased out at the end of next season. Since last season engine manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet have develop...
Four Indy Lights racers got a chance to impress during an IndyCar test at Watkins Glen yesterday. Dean Stoneman, Shelby Blackstock, and Dalton Kellett were all in action for An...
Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefu...
The real challenge for Haas will be keeping up with the lightening speed of F1's in-season development, Romain Grosjean has admitted. The French driver and new American team...
