Dallara

IT Dallara

  • Team name Dallara
  • Base Parma, Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1972
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Latest news
  • Steiner: Fourth place possible for Haas
    Steiner: Fourth place possible for Haas

    Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...

    01 Feb 2019 12:28
  • Alonso set for IndyCar road course test
    Alonso set for IndyCar road course test

    Fernando Alonso will test a Honda-powered Andretti Autosport Dallara DW12 early next month, according to RACER. The test will give Alonso an insight into the series he coul...

    16 Aug 2018 09:57
  • Calderon, Mawson secure GP3 deals
    GP3: Calderon, Mawson secure GP3 deals

    Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...

    21 Feb 2018 17:30
  • Magnussen: "Always a fantastic experience racing at Monza"
    Magnussen: "Always a fantastic experience racing at Monza"

    Kevin Magnussen says that it is always a fantastic experience racing at the legendary Monza circuit. The track hosts the next round of the 2017 Championship this weekend, a...

    30 Aug 2017 15:45
  • Leclerc disqualified from qualifying
    F2: Leclerc disqualified from qualifying

    Charles Leclerc has officially been disqualified from qualifying for tomorrow's feature race after the Monegasque driver failed scrutineering. The 19-year-old took a record ...

    28 Jul 2017 21:51
  • 2017 entry list confirmed
    F3: 2017 entry list confirmed

    The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...

    20 Mar 2017 18:39
  • Joey Mawson gets drive with Van Amersfoort
    F3: Joey Mawson gets drive with Van Amersfoort

    Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...

    21 Feb 2017 14:22
  • Dallara hits out at F1's radical new rules for 2017
    Dallara hits out at F1's radical new rules for 2017

    F1 car designer Gian Paolo Dallara has hit at out the sport's 2017 rules revolution. The 80-year-old, whose company is involved in collaboration with the Ferrari-linked Amer...

    13 Feb 2017 10:05
  • Dallara deal introduces changes
    IndyCar: Dallara deal introduces changes

    IndyCar director of operations and competition Jay Frye says that the contract extension with chassis supplier Dallara is good for the sport as they prepare and plan for th...

    13 Jan 2017 15:21
  • WEC: Ginetta reveal details of LMP1 effort

    Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...

    04 Jan 2017 11:14
  • Guenther Steiner: "Our business plan worked"
    Guenther Steiner: "Our business plan worked"

    Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner feels their business model has paid off during their maiden Formula One campaign. The American team signed deals with Dallara and Ferrari that gav...

    12 Dec 2016 16:15
  • BR Engineering to make LMP1 step
    WEC: BR Engineering to make LMP1 step

    BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...

    17 Nov 2016 10:36
  • Heikki Kovalainen wins Super GT title in Japan
    Heikki Kovalainen wins Super GT title in Japan

    Heikki Kovalainen has won the Super GT title in Japan. The former-Formula One driver, who won the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix, claimed victory in the season finale at Motegi, rac...

    13 Nov 2016 15:53
  • IndyCar going for a Champ Car look with 2018 bodywork
    IndyCar: IndyCar going for a Champ Car look with 2018 bodywork

    IndyCar have announced that the existing Dallara DW12 chassis will continue to be used until 2020. The car could then be replaced in 2021, but for the time being it will be use...

    26 Oct 2016 15:32
  • Dallara refutes Ferrari F1 link
    Dallara refutes Ferrari F1 link

    Dallara has played down speculation it is working with Ferrari. Rumours of a Formula One partnership between the two legendary Italian companies has been going around the paddo...

    10 Oct 2016 10:47
  • Ferrari-Dallara speculation ramps up
    Ferrari-Dallara speculation ramps up

    Ferrari is set to collaborate with Dallara, according to reports Speaking to La Repubblica, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the two parties had been i...

    19 Sep 2016 10:22
  • IndyCar confirms aero kit demise
    IndyCar: IndyCar confirms aero kit demise

    IndyCar has confirmed that manufacturer-specific aero kits will be phased out at the end of next season. Since last season engine manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet have develop...

    15 Sep 2016 12:21
  • Lights drivers get IndyCar run out at Watkins Glen
    IndyCar: Lights drivers get IndyCar run out at Watkins Glen

    Four Indy Lights racers got a chance to impress during an IndyCar test at Watkins Glen yesterday. Dean Stoneman, Shelby Blackstock, and Dalton Kellett were all in action for An...

    12 Aug 2016 16:38
  • Grosjean sure Dallara fixing front wing problems
    Grosjean sure Dallara fixing front wing problems

    Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefu...

    01 Jul 2016 15:20
  • Development plan next hurdle for Haas - Grosjean
    Development plan next hurdle for Haas - Grosjean

    The real challenge for Haas will be keeping up with the lightening speed of F1's in-season development, Romain Grosjean has admitted. The French driver and new American team...

    05 Apr 2016 14:22

