Koiranen GP
Koiranen GP
- Team name Koiranen GP
- Base Barcelona, Finland
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1997
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 100 comments on Koiranen GP
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Koiranen GP
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On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 9 Yas Marina Circuit, Ab...
Nov 26 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 8. Sepang International...
Oct 2 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 7 Autodromo di Monza, It...
Sep 4 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 6 Spa-Fracorchamps, Spa,...
Aug 27 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 6 Spa-Fracorchamps, Spa,...
Aug 26 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 5 Hockenheimring, Hocken...
Jul 30 2016Album
On screen:
Matevos Isaakyan (RUS, Koiranen GP) 2016 GP3 ...
Jul 30 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 5 Hockenheimring, Hocken...
Jul 29 2016Album
On screen:
Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) 2016 GP3 Ser...
Jul 23 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 3. Silverstone, Northam...
Jul 9 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 2 Red Bull Ring, Spielbe...
Jul 1 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 1 Circuit de Catalunya, ...
May 14 2016Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 8. Bahrain International...
Nov 21 2015Album
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On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 9 Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 26 November 2016. Matevos Isaakyan (RUS, Koiranen GP), crashes through a polystyrene advertising board Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SLA7908 Sam Bloxham Race One action
Nov 26 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 8. Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sunday 2 October 2016. Matevos Isaakyan (RUS, Koiranen GP), Konstantin Tereschenko (RUS, Campos Racing) Photo: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _X0W9141 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 action
Oct 2 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 8 Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Saturday 1 October 2016. Matevos Isaakyan (RUS, Koiranen GP) leads Kevin Joerg (SUI, DAMS) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBB4763 Sam Bloxham Race one action
Oct 1 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 8 Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Saturday 1 October 2016. Antonio Fuoco (ITA, Trident) leads Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) & Sandy Stuvik (THA, Trident) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SLA4359 Sam Bloxham Race one action
Oct 1 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 7 Autodromo di Monza, Italy. Sunday 4 September 2016.Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SLA7379 Sam Bloxham Race Two action
Sep 4 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 7 Autodromo di Monza, Italy. Saturday 3 September 2016. Ralph Boschung (SUI, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBB8855 Sam Bloxham Race One action
Sep 3 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 7 Autodromo di Monza, Italy. Saturday 3 September 2016. Ralph Boschung (SUI, Koiranen GP), makes contact with Matevos Isaakyan (RUS, Koiranen GP), in front of Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBB8735 Sam Bloxham Race One action
Sep 3 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 6 Spa-Fracorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Saturday 27 August 2016. Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBB5421 Sam Bloxham Race One action
Aug 27 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 6 Spa-Fracorchamps, Spa, Belgium. Friday 26 August 2016. Niko Kari (FIN, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SLA4374 Sam Bloxham Practice action
Aug 26 2016Album
On screen:
2016 GP3 Series Round 5 Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany Saturday 30 July 2016. Antonio Fuoco (ITA, Trident), Nyck De Vries (NED, ART Grand Prix) & Matthew Parry (GBR, Koiranen GP) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SLA1374 Sam Bloxham Race one portrait
Jul 30 2016Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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GP3: DAMS and Virtuosi Racing new in the GP3
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...02 Oct 2015 09:13
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GP3: Eriksson, Fong and Parry in Koiranen line-up
After an exciting 2014 year with 4 wins and 8 podiums for Koiranen GP, the 2015 season is expected to be as eventful as the previous one, with the line-up of the Finnish team fi...06 Mar 2015 16:20
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GP3: Koiranen GP to start debut season with Korjus, Vainio and Kujala
Koiranen GP, the Finnish team based in Barcelona, will be competing in GP3 series for its first season in few months. Three drivers will be joining the team to contend the 2013 ...11 Feb 2013 16:04
02 Oct 2015 09:13
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09:13GP3
06 Mar 2015 16:20
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16:20GP3
11 Feb 2013 16:04
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16:04GP3
History Koiranen GP
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Driver#
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Koiranen GP
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2026
15
-
16
-
14
-
2025
15
-
16
-
14
-
2024
15
-
16
-
14
-
2023
15
-
16
-
14
-
2022
15
-
16
-
14
-
2021
15
-
16
-
14
-
2020
15
-
16
-
14
-
2019
15
-
16
-
14
-
2018
15
-
16
-
14
-
2017
15
-
16
-
14
-
2016
15
-
16
-
14
-
17
-
Koiranen GP
-
2015
3
-
2014
19
-
2013
4
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Koiranen GP
-
Koiranen GP
-
2014
19
-
2013
4
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Koiranen GP
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2007
1
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Koiranen GP
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Koiranen GP
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Koiranen GP
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Koiranen GP
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Koiranen GP