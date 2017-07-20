user icon
Tyrrell

GB Tyrrell

  • Team name Tyrrell
  • Base Ockham, Surrey, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1958
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Latest news
  • Nielsen appointed Formula 1 sporting director
    Nielsen appointed Formula 1 sporting director

    Steve Nielsen has been appointed the role of Formula 1 sporting director and will report directly to Ross Brawn. Nielsen will officially take up his position on August 1st, work...

    20 Jul 2017 09:14
  • A look back at Austria: 1970
    A look back at Austria: 1970

    At F1Today we continue to look at memorable and historic races ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Today, we look at the 1970 race which m...

    08 Jul 2017 10:54
  • Alesi confirmed as Ambassador of Circuit Paul Ricard
    Alesi confirmed as Ambassador of Circuit Paul Ricard

    Jean Alesi has been confirmed as the Ambassador and Advisor by the Circuit Paul Ricard, which will host the French Grand Prix next season. Formula 1 will have a race in France f...

    04 Jul 2017 10:53
  • The ten best American F1 drivers
    The ten best American F1 drivers

    10. George Follmer Follmer is the only rider to win both the Can-Am and Trans-Am sportscar series in the same year. He was already 39 years old when he embarked on his&nbs...

    03 Feb 2017 14:57
  • Ross Brawn on abolishing blue flags
    Ross Brawn on abolishing blue flags

    Ross Brawn has been mulling over the possibility of lifting away the blue flags and let the lead cars overtake lapped cars naturally. Blue flags indicate to a slower car that th...

    31 Jan 2017 07:45
  • Valtteri Bottas' Williams exit echoes the past
    Valtteri Bottas' Williams exit echoes the past

    Valtteri Bottas' impending move to Mercedes isn't the only time the British team has lost a highly-rated driver to a rival team, despite contracts already being agreed. ...

    23 Dec 2016 14:38
  • Mika Salo fears Valtteri Bottas could lose Mercedes chance
    Mika Salo fears Valtteri Bottas could lose Mercedes chance

    Mika Salo says Valtteri Bottas' situation with Mercedes and Williams at the moment reminds him of one he encountered during his career with Ferrari. The Finn was wanted but...

    14 Dec 2016 09:40
  • Tom Kristensen the driver steward in Abu Dhabi
    Tom Kristensen the driver steward in Abu Dhabi

    Tom Kristensen will serve as the driver steward on the stewarding panel at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The Dane is no stranger to the role, having serv...

    23 Nov 2016 17:45

