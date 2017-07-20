Tyrrell
Tyrrell
- Team name Tyrrell
- Base Ockham, Surrey, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1958
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 1,197 comments on Tyrrell
- 18 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Tyrrell
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierluigi Martin...
Jun 27Album
On screen:
Jul 29 2023Album
On screen:
Huty1910923 Jackie Stewart of Great Britain dri...
Apr 29 1973Album
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierluigi Martini (ITA) in the Tyrrell P34. 27.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Austria Austrian Spielberg Zeltweg Saturday June 27 06 6 2026 Action Track
Jun 27Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paolo Barilla (ITA) in the Tyrrell P34B. 27.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Austria Austrian Spielberg Zeltweg Saturday June 27 06 6 2026 Portrait
Jun 27Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paolo Barilla (ITA) in the Tyrrell P34B. 27.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Austria Austrian Spielberg Zeltweg Saturday June 27 06 6 2026 Action Track
Jun 27Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship The 1977 Tyrrell P34. 16.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emilia Romagna Emilia-Romagna Imola Dell'emilia Romagna Autodromo Gran Premio Friday May 16 05 5 2025 Action Track
May 16 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship The 1977 Tyrrell P34. 16.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emilia Romagna Emilia-Romagna Imola Dell'emilia Romagna Autodromo Gran Premio Friday May 16 05 5 2025 Action Track
May 16 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship The 1976 Tyrrell P34. 16.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emilia Romagna Emilia-Romagna Imola Dell'emilia Romagna Autodromo Gran Premio Friday May 16 05 5 2025 Action Track
May 16 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship The 1976 Tyrrell P34. 16.05.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emilia Romagna Emilia-Romagna Imola Dell'emilia Romagna Autodromo Gran Premio Friday May 16 05 5 2025 Action Track
May 16 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Jackie Stewart (GBR) drives his 1973 Tyrrell 006. 13.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - Sakhir, Bahrain xpbimages.com Sakhir Bahrain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Bahrain International Circuit BIC Manama Bahrain Sakhir Sunday April 13 04 4 2025 Action Track
Apr 13 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Jackie Stewart (GBR) drives his 1973 Tyrrell 006. 13.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - Sakhir, Bahrain xpbimages.com Sakhir Bahrain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Bahrain International Circuit BIC Manama Bahrain Sakhir Sunday April 13 04 4 2025 Portrait
Apr 13 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Jackie Stewart (GBR) in his 1973 Tyrrell 006, wearing a helmet signed by all the living F1 World Champions. 13.04.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - Sakhir, Bahrain xpbimages.com Sakhir Bahrain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Bahrain International Circuit BIC Manama Bahrain Sakhir Sunday April 13 04 4 2025 Banner Portrait
Apr 13 2025Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Tom Kristensen the driver steward in Abu Dhabi
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20 Jul 2017 09:14
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23 Dec 2016 14:38
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History Tyrrell
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Driver#
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Tyrrell
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1997
18
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1996
18