Status Grand Prix
Status Grand Prix
- Team name Status Grand Prix
- Base Silverstone, Canada
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2005
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 56 comments on Status Grand Prix
- 1 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Status Grand Prix
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On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 9. Yas Marina Circuit, A...
Nov 28 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, ...
Nov 27 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 10. Bahrain Internationa...
Nov 20 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 8. Bahrain International...
Nov 20 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 10. Bahrain Internationa...
Nov 19 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 9. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi...
Oct 9 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 6. Autodromo di Monza, I...
Sep 5 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 7. Spa-Francorchamps, S...
Sep 5 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 5. Spa-Francorchamps, S...
Aug 23 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 5. Spa-Francorchamps, Sp...
Aug 22 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 7. Spa-Francorchamps, Sp...
Aug 22 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 6. Hungaroring, Budapes...
Jul 26 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 4. Hungaroring, Budapes...
Jul 26 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 3. Silverstone, Northam...
Jul 4 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 5. Silverstone, Northam...
Jul 4 2015Album
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On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 9. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Saturday 28 November 2015. Seb Morris (GBR, Status Grand Prix). Photo: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _L0U5798 Zak Mauger Race One 1 race action
Nov 28 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 11. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Friday 27 November 2015. Oliver Rowland (GBR, Status Grand Prix). Photo: Zak Mauger/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _MG_4667 Zak Mauger Practice action
Nov 27 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 10. Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain Friday 20 November 2015. Marlon Stockinger (PHL, Status Grand Prix) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBL4486 Sam Bloxham Feature race action
Nov 20 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 8. Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain Friday 20 November 2015. Alex Fontana (SUI, Status Grand Prix) leads Matheo Tuscher (SUI, Jenzer Motorsport), Mitchell Gilbert (AUS, Carlin) & Sandy Stuvik (THA, Status Grand Prix) Photo: Alastair Staley/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _R6T8448 Alastair Staley race one
Nov 20 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 10. Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain Thursday 19 November 2015. Oliver Rowland (GBR, Status Grand Prix) Photo: Sam Bloxham/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _SBL3240 Sam Bloxham Practice action
Nov 19 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP3 Series Round 7. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 11 October 2015. Alex Fontana (SUI, Status Grand Prix) Photo: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _MG_3632 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 action
Oct 11 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 9. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia Sunday 11 October 2015. Richie Stanaway (NZL, Status Grand Prix) celebrates his win in parc ferme. Photo: Glenn Dunbar/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _89P1256
Oct 11 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 9. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia Sunday 11 October 2015. Richie Stanaway (NZL, Status Grand Prix) leads Rio Haryanto (INA, Campos Racing) and Raffaele Marciello (ITA, Trident) over the line for the win. Photo: Glenn Dunbar/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _89P1227 action
Oct 11 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 9. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 11 October 2015. Rene Binder (AUT, MP Motorsport) and Marlon Stockinger (PHL, Status Grand Prix) crash out of the race. Photo: Zak Mauger/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _L0U8777 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint portrait
Oct 11 2015Album
On screen:
2015 GP2 Series Round 9. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 11 October 2015. Richie Stanaway (NZL, Status Grand Prix), leads Arthur Pic (FRA, Campos Racing) and the rest of the field at the start of the race. Photo: Zak Mauger/GP2 Series Media Service. ref: Digital Image _L0U8713 Zak Mauger Race Two 2 Sprint action
Oct 11 2015Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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GP2: Status GP confirms Stanaway for season opener
Richie Stanaway impressed by topping the times at the Abu Dhabi pre-season test, followed by displaying competitive race pace in Bahrain last week. In their maiden GP2 season ...13 Apr 2015 14:11
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GP3: Status GP completes line-up with Stuvik
Status Grand Prix welcomes its final signing of the GP3 Series, 19-year-old Thai racer Sandy Stuvik. Stuvik teams up with fellow rookie Seb Morris and experienced GP3 racer Alex...10 Mar 2015 12:47
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GP3: Status Grand Prix signs Seb Morris for 2015
Status Grand Prix can today confirm the signing of 19–year-old Welshman Seb Morris to contest the 2015 GP3 Series. The Shazam supported driver impressed by topping the times o...09 Mar 2015 14:56
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GP2: Status Grand Prix signs Stockinger for 2015
Status Grand Prix confirms Lotus F1 Junior driver Marlon Stockinger as the first signing of their inaugural GP2 campaign. The 23–year-old Filipino-Swiss driver returns to the ...05 Mar 2015 12:30
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GP3: Sims returns at Status Grand Prix on a one-off basis
Alexander Sims is to re-join Status Grand Prix on a one-off basis for the next GP3 Series round at Nurburgring on July 5-7. The 25-year-old Briton has been invited to take the p...02 Jul 2013 11:35
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GP3: Status Grand Prix completes line-up with Fong
Chinese racer Adderly Fong has signed to join Status Grand Prix for the 2013 season and complete the team's line-up for the GP3 Series. The 23-year-old Hong Kong-based driver...02 Apr 2013 12:49
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GP3: Josh Webster joins Status Grand Prix
Status Grand Prix has signed British driver Josh Webster to join its attack on the 2013 GP3 Series as the championship enters its new era with a 400hp engine. The 19-year-old...21 Feb 2013 13:32
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GP3: Status GP recruits Swede Jimmy Eriksson for 2013
Status Grand Prix has recruited highly-rated Swedish racer Jimmy Eriksson for the 2013 GP3 Series season. Eriksson, who will be 22 years old in March, joins the Silverstone-base...25 Jan 2013 15:03
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GP3: Williamson will race for Status GP this weekend at Hockenheim
Talented Scottish racer Lewis Williamson has joined Status Grand Prix for this weekends GP3 Series races at Hockenheim supporting the German Grand Prix. Williamson, 22, was a ...19 Jul 2012 10:28
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GP3: Aaro Vainio heads opening practice in Valencia
GP3 Series leader Aaro Vainio set the pace in the forty-five minute practice session at the Valencia Street Circuit for Round 3 of the 2012 Series. The session got underway with...22 Jun 2012 11:06
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GP3: Aaro Vainio flies to first win in Monaco
After securing pole this morning, Finnish ace Aaro Vainio went one step better by winning the prestigious Monaco race, the first in the history of the GP3 Series. It was a debut...25 May 2012 15:12
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GP3: Alice Powell moves up to GP3 with Status GP
Rising British female racer Alice Powell has signed to join Status Grand Prix for her graduation to the GP3 Series in 2012. The 19-year-old is moving up to the Formula One suppo...17 Apr 2012 09:01
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GP3: Evans a little bit quicker than teammate Laine in Silverstone
The GP3 Series headed to Silverstone for the final two-day pre-season test before the season commences in Barcelona next month. There was one new face in the line-up for the tes...12 Apr 2012 09:33
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GP3: Kotaro Sakurai joins Status Grand Prix for 2012
Japanese racer Kotaro Sakurai has signed to join Status Grand Prix for the 2012 GP3 Series season as he prepares to make his racing debut in the Formula One support series. The ...06 Apr 2012 09:17
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GP3: Felix da Costa ends test in Barcelona on top
Portuguese Antonio Felix Da Costa was fastest in the second day of testing after recording the quickest time in the morning session. His time of 1:37.934 was the fastest achieve...13 Mar 2012 17:20
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GP3: Mitch Evans on top after first day of testing in Barcelona
GP3 Series testing resumed in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second official pre-season test of 2012. There were six new faces on show: Carmen Jorda (Ocean Racing...12 Mar 2012 18:25
13 Apr 2015 14:11
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14:11GP2
10 Mar 2015 12:47
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12:47GP3
09 Mar 2015 14:56
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14:56GP3
05 Mar 2015 12:30
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12:30GP2
02 Jul 2013 11:35
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11:35GP3
02 Apr 2013 12:49
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12:49GP3
21 Feb 2013 13:32
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13:32GP3
25 Jan 2013 15:03
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15:03GP3
19 Jul 2012 10:28
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10:28GP3
22 Jun 2012 11:06
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11:06GP3
25 May 2012 15:12
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15:12GP3
17 Apr 2012 09:01
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09:01GP3
12 Apr 2012 09:33
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09:33GP3
06 Apr 2012 09:17
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09:17GP3
13 Mar 2012 17:20
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17:20GP3
12 Mar 2012 18:25
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18:25GP3
History Status Grand Prix
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Status Grand Prix
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Status Grand Prix
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Status GP