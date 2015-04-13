Nov 28 2015Album
Richie Stanaway impressed by topping the times at the Abu Dhabi pre-season test, followed by displaying competitive race pace in Bahrain last week. In their maiden GP2 season ...
Status Grand Prix welcomes its final signing of the GP3 Series, 19-year-old Thai racer Sandy Stuvik. Stuvik teams up with fellow rookie Seb Morris and experienced GP3 racer Alex...
Status Grand Prix can today confirm the signing of 19–year-old Welshman Seb Morris to contest the 2015 GP3 Series. The Shazam supported driver impressed by topping the times o...
Status Grand Prix confirms Lotus F1 Junior driver Marlon Stockinger as the first signing of their inaugural GP2 campaign. The 23–year-old Filipino-Swiss driver returns to the ...
Alexander Sims is to re-join Status Grand Prix on a one-off basis for the next GP3 Series round at Nurburgring on July 5-7. The 25-year-old Briton has been invited to take the p...
Chinese racer Adderly Fong has signed to join Status Grand Prix for the 2013 season and complete the team's line-up for the GP3 Series. The 23-year-old Hong Kong-based driver...
Status Grand Prix has signed British driver Josh Webster to join its attack on the 2013 GP3 Series as the championship enters its new era with a 400hp engine. The 19-year-old...
Status Grand Prix has recruited highly-rated Swedish racer Jimmy Eriksson for the 2013 GP3 Series season. Eriksson, who will be 22 years old in March, joins the Silverstone-base...
Talented Scottish racer Lewis Williamson has joined Status Grand Prix for this weekends GP3 Series races at Hockenheim supporting the German Grand Prix. Williamson, 22, was a ...
GP3 Series leader Aaro Vainio set the pace in the forty-five minute practice session at the Valencia Street Circuit for Round 3 of the 2012 Series. The session got underway with...
After securing pole this morning, Finnish ace Aaro Vainio went one step better by winning the prestigious Monaco race, the first in the history of the GP3 Series. It was a debut...
Rising British female racer Alice Powell has signed to join Status Grand Prix for her graduation to the GP3 Series in 2012. The 19-year-old is moving up to the Formula One suppo...
The GP3 Series headed to Silverstone for the final two-day pre-season test before the season commences in Barcelona next month. There was one new face in the line-up for the tes...
Japanese racer Kotaro Sakurai has signed to join Status Grand Prix for the 2012 GP3 Series season as he prepares to make his racing debut in the Formula One support series. The ...
Portuguese Antonio Felix Da Costa was fastest in the second day of testing after recording the quickest time in the morning session. His time of 1:37.934 was the fastest achieve...
GP3 Series testing resumed in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second official pre-season test of 2012. There were six new faces on show: Carmen Jorda (Ocean Racing...
